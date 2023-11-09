SAPS confirms witness was gunned down outside Randburg Magistrates Court
JOHANNESBURG - The South African Police Service has confirmed that one of the victims killed outside the Randburg Magistrates Court was a key witness in an ongoing case against police officers.
A manhunt is underway for the suspect who shot the victims on Wednesday, moments before the witness was set to testify.
ALSO READ: Manhunt launched after 2 people fatally shot outside Randburg Magistrates Court It's understood the male and female victims were walking towards the court when they were approached by a suspect who opened fire on them.
Gauteng Police Commissioner Elias Mawela said the murder of witnesses is extremely concerning.
Mawela said the police are currently following leads about this case and their starting point will be the people involved in the case where the victim was set to testify.
Both victims were declared dead on scene on Wednesday, with police investigating a case of murder. The motive of the murder is still unknown.
This article first appeared on EWN : SAPS confirms witness was gunned down outside Randburg Magistrates Court
More from Local
GBV at universities ‘rooted in socialisation, entitlement and toxic masculinity’
The brazen stabbing of a young woman highlights the depth of gender-based violence at higher learning institutions.Read More
Chief Justice Raymond Zondo's comments on Zuma are 'warranted' – legal expert
Chief Justice Raymond Zondo recently said in an interview that the courts must judge former President Jacob Zuma.Read More
Families of Mfuleni housing scam suspects thrilled about their bail release
The suspects who are accused of defrauding 11 people of large sums of money by selling them plots they never received, were granted bail of R5,000 each on MondaY.Read More
Loyiso Nkohla murder: Hawks make breakthrough by netting 2nd suspect
The 38-year-old suspect was arrested in Katlehong on Tuesday in connection to the politician and community leader’s assassination in Phillipi in April and is expected to appear in court on Tuesday.Read More
Joburg hailstorm: Southern Sun Hotel structure partially damaged
A massive hailstorm hit several parts of Joburg - damaging properties, cars, municipal infrastructure and leaving roads covered in a pile of hail.Read More
[LISTEN] Who is liable if your car gets damaged by a pothole?
Did you know that you're able to sue local authorities for damages?Read More
South Africans expected to spend R200bn this festive season
What's interesting is that instead of purchasing luxury items, consumers are buying essentials.Read More
Q&A with Emfuleni Mayor: ‘Slow progress cannot be equated to no progress at all'
The Emfuleni Local Municipality is facing a number of challenges which mayor Sipho Radebe needs to address.Read More
'The cycle of poverty ends with this generation' – DA WC Leader Tertuis Simmers
Simmers says that his core focus is creating leadership needed for an empowered future.Read More