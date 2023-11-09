Cape Town ramping up safety measures for tourists ahead of festive season
John Maytham speaks with Geordin Hill-Lewis, City of Cape Town Mayor.
Those who live in or are familiar with Cape Town know there are certain places that are not safe to go.
However, when you are a tourist who has just arrived at the airport you have no way of knowing that you are being led down a dangerous path.
A couple from Los Angeles were robbed at gunpoint because of this, and another American tourist was shot.
RELATED: Crime against tourists a growing problem: 'It is getting a lot more violent'
To deal with this threat against tourists the City of Cape Town is putting measures in place to protect tourist ahead of the festive season.
Hill-Lewis says that he has met with individuals from Google, and they will be putting up on screen warnings before certain areas to prevent tourists from going down dangerous roads.
RELATED: Strikes, theft... are international Netball World Cup visitors loving Cape Town?
He adds that tourism establishments should also advise travellers on how to be cautious in and around Cape Town.
Despite these tragic incidents, Hill Lewis says tourists should not be dissuaded from visiting Cape Town as many have wonderful experiences as tourists.
We are deploying an 80-strong team focused on tourist safety ahead of expected record-breaking visitor numbers in the Mother City this summer! 🌄👮♂️🚔' Geordin Hill-Lewis (@geordinhl) November 8, 2023
Today we began the deployment of these new officers dedicated to patrolling visitor hotspots around Cape Town 💪 pic.twitter.com/HTs4Y672Q5
We are dealing with a small number of terrible and tragic cases that have a disproportionate effect on our global image.Geordin Hill-Lewis, Cape Town Mayor
Listen to the interview above for more.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Cape Town ramping up safety measures for tourists ahead of festive season
Source : Kfm 94.5
More from Local
GBV at universities ‘rooted in socialisation, entitlement and toxic masculinity’
The brazen stabbing of a young woman highlights the depth of gender-based violence at higher learning institutions.Read More
Chief Justice Raymond Zondo's comments on Zuma are 'warranted' – legal expert
Chief Justice Raymond Zondo recently said in an interview that the courts must judge former President Jacob Zuma.Read More
Families of Mfuleni housing scam suspects thrilled about their bail release
The suspects who are accused of defrauding 11 people of large sums of money by selling them plots they never received, were granted bail of R5,000 each on MondaY.Read More
Loyiso Nkohla murder: Hawks make breakthrough by netting 2nd suspect
The 38-year-old suspect was arrested in Katlehong on Tuesday in connection to the politician and community leader’s assassination in Phillipi in April and is expected to appear in court on Tuesday.Read More
Joburg hailstorm: Southern Sun Hotel structure partially damaged
A massive hailstorm hit several parts of Joburg - damaging properties, cars, municipal infrastructure and leaving roads covered in a pile of hail.Read More
[LISTEN] Who is liable if your car gets damaged by a pothole?
Did you know that you're able to sue local authorities for damages?Read More
South Africans expected to spend R200bn this festive season
What's interesting is that instead of purchasing luxury items, consumers are buying essentials.Read More
Q&A with Emfuleni Mayor: ‘Slow progress cannot be equated to no progress at all'
The Emfuleni Local Municipality is facing a number of challenges which mayor Sipho Radebe needs to address.Read More
'The cycle of poverty ends with this generation' – DA WC Leader Tertuis Simmers
Simmers says that his core focus is creating leadership needed for an empowered future.Read More