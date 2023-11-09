[WATCH]: 'Lets crash once!' Tweeps unhappy with a pastor singing on a plane





Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Social media is divided over video of a head pastor leading passengers in song on a plane.

Pastor Omega Khunou and his gospel group, Spirit of Praise, caused a stir on social media after they broke into a 'Yehla moya' song on a plane.

Pastor Benjamin opened a praise and worship service emoyeni ✈️ Thatha Spirit of Praise 🔥 pic.twitter.com/2IXe2ITAR7 ' World Champions 🏆 🇵🇸 (@ZweliKing) November 8, 2023

Why yall be mad, let warship and pray for a safe traveling for a change. ' Mthembu (@___Mthembu) November 9, 2023

A user commented that they would prefer to crash than to listen to the song.

Let's crash once. ' Tshimollo (@callmeTshimollo) November 8, 2023

