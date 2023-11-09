Robotic arm kills factory worker in South Korea
Bongani Bingwa speaks to foreign correspondent, Adam Gilchrist about the world’s trending news stories.
(Skip to 1:15)
A man was crushed to death by a robot in South Korea after it failed to differentiate him from a box of vegetables.
The victim was reportedly inspecting the machine's sensor at a distribution center for agricultural produce.
The machine, normally used for loading boxes of peppers onto a pallet, grabbed the man’s arm, crushing his face and chest against a conveyor belt.
He later died in hospital.
On the one hand, yes industrial accident but on the other hand, there is a little bit of AI going on here given that it is only six months ago that another South Korean man in another factory was trapped by a robot and suffered serious injuries… is it enough AI or maybe too much AI?Adam Gilchrist, foreign correspondent
