[LISTEN] Managing money in relationships: ‘Money comes with so much emotion’





Aubrey Masango speaks with Dr Frank Magwegwe, Head of Financial Wellness and Advisory at Nedbank and Navlika Ratangee, Clinical Psychologist and MD of ICAS Southern Africa.

Financial stresses can put significant strain on a relationship, especially if it is not talked about.

Early on in a relationship someone might not feel comfortable discussing their finances as this is often seen as too serious.

It is either seen as a confidential topic or what that brings about shame, inadequacy or guilt. Navlika Ratangee, Clinical Psychologist

However, this can lead to problems down the line.

Finding the right partner does not only require your personalities to match well. You also need to be financially compatible and have the same goals for the future.

Money comes with so much emotion. Dr Frank Magwegwe, Head of Financial Wellness and Advisory - Nedbank

This does not mean they need to be earning the same amount as you do but rather they view money in the same way and have the same attitude towards financial planning.

Ratangee says that before you look at the impact of money on your relationship, you need to understand your own relationship with money.

When there is not that self-awareness, that is where things can take a downward spiral. Navlika Ratangee, Clinical Psychologist

It is also important to look at the overall contributions a person makes towards the household rather than just financial, as all contributions hold value.

