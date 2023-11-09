Streaming issues? Report here
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
[LISTEN] Managing money in relationships: ‘Money comes with so much emotion’

9 November 2023 1:35 PM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
Relationships
finances

Very few people in relationships make the exact same amount as their partner, which means finances are never straightforward.

Aubrey Masango speaks with Dr Frank Magwegwe, Head of Financial Wellness and Advisory at Nedbank and Navlika Ratangee, Clinical Psychologist and MD of ICAS Southern Africa.

Financial stresses can put significant strain on a relationship, especially if it is not talked about.

Early on in a relationship someone might not feel comfortable discussing their finances as this is often seen as too serious.

It is either seen as a confidential topic or what that brings about shame, inadequacy or guilt.

Navlika Ratangee, Clinical Psychologist

However, this can lead to problems down the line.

RELATED: The importance of financial planners and why you need one

Finding the right partner does not only require your personalities to match well. You also need to be financially compatible and have the same goals for the future.

Money comes with so much emotion.

Dr Frank Magwegwe, Head of Financial Wellness and Advisory - Nedbank

This does not mean they need to be earning the same amount as you do but rather they view money in the same way and have the same attitude towards financial planning.

RELATED: Saving is great but don't forget to enjoy your money - financial planner

Ratangee says that before you look at the impact of money on your relationship, you need to understand your own relationship with money.

© Wavebreak Media Ltd/123rf.com
© Wavebreak Media Ltd/123rf.com

When there is not that self-awareness, that is where things can take a downward spiral.

Navlika Ratangee, Clinical Psychologist

It is also important to look at the overall contributions a person makes towards the household rather than just financial, as all contributions hold value.

Listen to the interview above for more.




9 November 2023
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
Relationships
finances

