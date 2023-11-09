[PICS] 500-year-old pressed flowers reveals 'irreplaceable' secrets
Clarence Ford interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending news on the web (skip to 5:20).
500-year-old cache of pressed flowers is revealing fascinating insights into the link between the climate crisis and human migration.
Picked between 1551 and 1586 by the Renaissance naturalist Ulisse Aldrovandi, its said to be "one of the richest collections of its time".
While the number of species have increased since the 1500s, researchers believe that the quality of flora has decreased, including the decline in many rarer species.
"The importance of this herbarium is inestimable," said researchers in response to Aldrovandi’s herbarium made up of 15 books, each with up to 580 specimens.
According to Dr Fabrizio Buldrini, lead researcher from the University of Bologna, the discovery has shone a light on the importance of records of dried flowers.
Buldrini said: "A recent scientific trend is to dismiss these collections, which are regarded as dusty, cumbersome, unnecessary burdens – very expensive to stock and maintain and practically of no use for modern research. There is nothing more wrong: herbaria are indispensable and irreplaceable databanks for many research fields."
She added that "Dismissing them would be like dismissing our historical archives, our monuments or our art collections."
RELATED: How did plants first evolve into all different shapes and sizes?
Back then in the 1500s you wouldn't have been able to do a lot of research on; we wouldn't have had the tools then.Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire correspondent
500 years in the greater scheme of earth is a blip.Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire correspondent
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : [PICS] 500-year-old pressed flowers reveals 'irreplaceable' secrets
Source : Pixabay: Ri_Ya
More from Lifestyle
How to deal with year-end fatigue (because we're all feeling it)
We're almost at the finish line, just one last push.Read More
Genetic testing is becoming more popular. Here’s why…
Medical Director, Dr Yvonne Holt breaks down the genius behind genetic testing.Read More
Bad food choices: clearer labels will help South Africans pick healthier options
South Africa has been looking for better labelling systems which will help consumers understand whether a product is unhealthy.Read More
Google to cull MILLIONS of Gmail accounts on 1 December. How to save yours...
Google is about to delete millions of Gmail accounts to prevent hacking by scammers.Read More
Experts now recommend sleeping in on the weekends
Contrary to previous suggestions, catching up on sleep may be just what we need.Read More
What the world’s oldest dog can tell us about ageing
People may be asking how to increase their pet’s longevity following the news that a dog in Portugal lived longer than 30 years.Read More
La Petite Ferme bags 'Best Luxury Boutique Hotel in SA' award and more!
Lizelle Lazarus, La Petite Ferme marketing manager explains how the hotel garnered a multitude of Best in Africa awards for 2023.Read More
Shark gives birth to baby shark doo doo doo doo out of fin air without male chum
Lester Kiewit finds out how a female shark gave birth without male contact. Yes, there's a scientific explanation.Read More
[WATCH] Man instructs family to arrange his funeral in a gym decorated coffin
Have you left instructions for your loved ones for your funeral?Read More