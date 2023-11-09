Russia withdraws from two key treaties amid reports of hostility toward Israel
Lester Kiewit is joined by Irina Filatova, Professor Emeritus and Senior Research Associate at the University of KwaZulu-Natal.
Within the last week Russia has withdrawn from two key international treaties.
The Treaty on Conventional Armed Forces in Europe (CFE)and the Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty (CTBT), which outlaws all nuclear weapon tests,
In announcing its exit, from the CFE Moscow says claimed the expansion of US-led NATO had made the pact untenable.
Irina Filatova, is Professor Emeritus and Senior Research Associate at the University of KwaZulu-Natal.
She explains what the withdrawals mean in respect of international relations:
What this means? The answer is not very much. The treaty - It is called the Treaty on Conventional Armed Forces in Europe (CFE) - was signed in 1990...but ratified only two years later and that is the first time that Russia decided to pull out of it.Irina Filatova, Professor Emeritus and Senior Research Associate at the University of KwaZulu-Natal
Filatova says Russia froze its activation in the pact in 2007 and active participation stopped eight years ago:
Putin says it is the expansion of NATO which is to blame for his decisionIrina Filatova, Professor Emeritus and Senior Research Associate at the University of KwaZulu-Natal
So two treaties which regulated the relations between East and West, Russia has now ended.Irina Filatova, Professor Emeritus and Senior Research Associate at the University of KwaZulu-Natal
Meanwhile, a number of international media are reporting on Russia's increasingly hostility towards Israel in light on the ongoing Israel-Gaza conflict.
Howevre Filatova, says it more about Russia's allegiance to its military ally, Iran.
It relations with Muslims in its own territory and internationally is very important to Russia and particularity Iran is very important to Russia.Irina Filatova, Professor Emeritus and Senior Research Associate at the University of KwaZulu-Natal
It's a very important ally which supplies it with arms and supports it internationally and I think Russia's unequivocal support of Hamas is the result of its need for the good relations with Iran.Irina Filatova, Professor Emeritus and Senior Research Associate at the University of KwaZulu-Natal
Click the podcast link above to listen to the full interview above:
RELATED:Israel-Hamas conflict ‘has potential to create World War 3’ – Political Analyst
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Russia withdraws from two key treaties amid reports of hostility toward Israel
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_108690260_russia-flag-waving-in-the-air-in-3d-rendering.html?vti=nmnso0ysp43etk9xk8-1-23
More from Local
Jobs growth: Number of employed people in SA ticks above pre-COVID level
The official unemployment rate has dropped to 31.9%, according to Stats SA's figures for the third quarter of 2023.Read More
Cannabis company hires elderly workers for 'trimming' process
A local cannabis company is hiring senior citizens for a meticulous task.Read More
How to register to vote
The countdown to South Africa’s 2024 National and Provincial Elections has begun.Read More
GBV at universities ‘rooted in socialisation, entitlement and toxic masculinity’
The brazen stabbing of a young woman highlights the depth of gender-based violence at higher learning institutions.Read More
Chief Justice Raymond Zondo's comments on Zuma are 'warranted' – legal expert
Chief Justice Raymond Zondo recently said in an interview that the courts must judge former President Jacob Zuma.Read More
Families of Mfuleni housing scam suspects thrilled about their bail release
The suspects who are accused of defrauding 11 people of large sums of money by selling them plots they never received, were granted bail of R5,000 each on MondaY.Read More
Loyiso Nkohla murder: Hawks make breakthrough by netting 2nd suspect
The 38-year-old suspect was arrested in Katlehong on Tuesday in connection to the politician and community leader’s assassination in Phillipi in April and is expected to appear in court on Tuesday.Read More
Joburg hailstorm: Southern Sun Hotel structure partially damaged
A massive hailstorm hit several parts of Joburg - damaging properties, cars, municipal infrastructure and leaving roads covered in a pile of hail.Read More
[LISTEN] Who is liable if your car gets damaged by a pothole?
Did you know that you're able to sue local authorities for damages?Read More