Massive safe space homeless shelter approved in Cape Town
Clarence Ford speaks with Barbara Friedman above this and other stories trending online.
Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis has welcomed the approval of this safe space shelter.
Cape Town has been battling with homelessness and this safe space should help get many people off the streets.
RELATED: 'Uphill battle' to evict homeless people living outside the Castle of Good Hope
The shelter will not only give people a place to sleep but will also offer care interventions and help people find a sustainable path to keep them off the street.
This includes people who need addiction counselling or psychiatric treatment, personal development planning, employment opportunities…Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire Correspondent
RELATED: Safe spaces for the homeless in Cape Town are 'world class facilities' - Mayor
The Safe Space will operate on municipal depot land in Ebenezer Road, Green Point and should start operating early next year.
The announcement has been met with hundreds of comments online of people praising the safe space and hoping we can see more like this.
Listen to the interview above for more.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Massive safe space homeless shelter approved in Cape Town
More from Local
Jobs growth: Number of employed people in SA ticks above pre-COVID level
The official unemployment rate has dropped to 31.9%, according to Stats SA's figures for the third quarter of 2023.Read More
Cannabis company hires elderly workers for 'trimming' process
A local cannabis company is hiring senior citizens for a meticulous task.Read More
How to register to vote
The countdown to South Africa’s 2024 National and Provincial Elections has begun.Read More
GBV at universities ‘rooted in socialisation, entitlement and toxic masculinity’
The brazen stabbing of a young woman highlights the depth of gender-based violence at higher learning institutions.Read More
Chief Justice Raymond Zondo's comments on Zuma are 'warranted' – legal expert
Chief Justice Raymond Zondo recently said in an interview that the courts must judge former President Jacob Zuma.Read More
Families of Mfuleni housing scam suspects thrilled about their bail release
The suspects who are accused of defrauding 11 people of large sums of money by selling them plots they never received, were granted bail of R5,000 each on MondaY.Read More
Loyiso Nkohla murder: Hawks make breakthrough by netting 2nd suspect
The 38-year-old suspect was arrested in Katlehong on Tuesday in connection to the politician and community leader’s assassination in Phillipi in April and is expected to appear in court on Tuesday.Read More
Joburg hailstorm: Southern Sun Hotel structure partially damaged
A massive hailstorm hit several parts of Joburg - damaging properties, cars, municipal infrastructure and leaving roads covered in a pile of hail.Read More
[LISTEN] Who is liable if your car gets damaged by a pothole?
Did you know that you're able to sue local authorities for damages?Read More