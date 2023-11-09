



Clarence Ford speaks with Barbara Friedman above this and other stories trending online.

Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis has welcomed the approval of this safe space shelter.

Cape Town has been battling with homelessness and this safe space should help get many people off the streets.

RELATED: 'Uphill battle' to evict homeless people living outside the Castle of Good Hope

The shelter will not only give people a place to sleep but will also offer care interventions and help people find a sustainable path to keep them off the street.

This includes people who need addiction counselling or psychiatric treatment, personal development planning, employment opportunities… Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire Correspondent

RELATED: Safe spaces for the homeless in Cape Town are 'world class facilities' - Mayor

Image source: supplied

The Safe Space will operate on municipal depot land in Ebenezer Road, Green Point and should start operating early next year.

The announcement has been met with hundreds of comments online of people praising the safe space and hoping we can see more like this.

Listen to the interview above for more.

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Massive safe space homeless shelter approved in Cape Town