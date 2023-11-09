Smoking weed could increase your risk of heart failure by more than 30%
Clarence Ford speaks with Barbara Friedman about this and other stories trending online (skip to 02:45)
Many people who smoke weed do so for its calming affect and to deal with stress or anxiety.
However, it seems that while your mind may be put at ease your heart is not.
One study found that the chances of experiencing heart failure were roughly a third higher in people who regularly smoked marijuana compared to those who did not.
RELATED: Americans between 35 and 50 are binge-drinking and smoking weed more than ever
Another study found it not only affected your heart health but also your brain.
According to Friedman the use of marijuana in people over the age of 65 has increased in the United States over the last few years, and now many new studies are showing this may be an issue.
There are lots of stats that come out in this research.Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire Correspondent
When the research looked into people with other risk factors for cardiac events, such as type 2 diabetes, it found that they were 20% more likely to have a heart or brain event while hospitalised.
Listen to the interview above for more.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Smoking weed could increase your risk of heart failure by more than 30%
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_132046591_the-young-person-smoking-medical-marijuana-joint-outdoors-the-young-man-smoke-cannabis-blunt-close-u.html
