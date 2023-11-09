Vida e caffè launches '100% South African' coffee blend
Bruce Whitfield interviews Darren Levy, CEO of vida e caffè, on The Money Show.
Popular coffee chain vida e caffè serves up a range of bespoke blends and single origin coffees along with its home blend, Estrela.
Now the coffee shop franchise has launched a new 100% South African seasonal blend.
Vida says the Arabica coffee it's named 'RedBerry' is grown in KwaZulu-Natal and Mpumalanga.
Bruce Whitfield chats to vida e caffè CEO Darren Levy and asks whether this move signifies a shift in coffee growing in South Africa.
We're seeing the beginning of another positive cycle in the industry, Levy predicts.
Unbeknownst to many, coffee started to be grown in the late 1800s here. It's been through various cycles... in the late 1980s there were roughly about 2 000 hectares of coffee in the country and it's dropped down now to under 100 on the back of various economic and social challenges.Darren Levy, CEO - vida e caffè
We saw the opportunity to reignite that coffee-growing industry through getting behind and launching this 100% SA blend called RedBerry.Darren Levy, CEO - vida e caffè
While it is still very small, the potential is enormous Levy says.
There's an amazing group of growers - mostly in Mpumalanga and KwaZulu-Natal, who are ready to do whatever they can, provided they've got the demand from organisations such as ourselves and hopefully many others. Certainly we're very happy with the quality and what we've managed to produce here, together.Darren Levy, CEO - vida e caffè
Listen to the positive interview at the top of the article
Olà coffee lovers! We're thrilled to launch our new 100% South African seasonal blend, RedBerry, nationally. RedBerry is cultivated in the lush regions of KwaZulu-Natal and Mpumalanga. Ask for RedBerry today. Available alongside Estrela. #lifeandcoffee #proudlysouthafricancoffee pic.twitter.com/xCz65r5ebG' vida e caffè (@vidaecaffe) November 8, 2023
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Vida e caffè launches '100% South African' coffee blend
Source : https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=717356320423270&set=pcb.717356417089927
More from Business
Golden Arrow Bus Service to launch fleet of electric buses in CPT late 2025
Gideon Neethling from Golden Arrow explains the plan to have about 60 electric buses on Cape Town's roads by Dec '25.Read More
New NSFAS funding model proposal expected before Cabinet by 2024 - Mashatile
The funding scheme has recently been plagued by issues after its CEO was fired for irregular procurement, while students struggled to get their allowances due to problems with its new direct payment system.Read More
Personal finance tips: How to get out of debt and STAY out
Galileo Capital's Warren Ingram shares valuable pointers to help enable you to pay off your debts.Read More
Airbnb launches upgrades making it easier to evaluate listed homes
Airbnb's Velma Corcoran talks about the platform's latest update ahead of the holiday season.Read More
Are the best people to lead organisations those with expertise in the business?
'A leading business expert shows why expertise really matters.' Ian Mann reviews 'Credible: The Power of Expert Leaders' by Amanda GoodallRead More
BHI collapse: Regulator investigating advisers who punted Trust to clients
Just how much trouble are these financial advisers in for recommending people invest in the BHI Trust before its collapse?Read More
It pays to be green: Cleantech leads BOOMING foreign direct investment in Africa
EY's Sandile Hlope says a green revolution is sweeping across Africa, driving foreign direct investment on the Continent.Read More
Unfortunately no electric Volkswagen vehicles for South Africa anytime soon
If VW were to go electric, CO2 emissions are predicted to increase by 30%.Read More
Travel on a shoestring budget: How to maximise thrills while minimising bills
You CAN enjoy a refreshing holiday break AND be mindful of your money.Read More
More from Local
WC police say alleged CPUT stabber under police guard in hospital
The man, believed to be a student from the University of the Western Cape was arrested on Saturday over the stabbing of a CPUT female student.Read More
AfriForum drops private prosecution case against EFF
"Indeed, Standard Bank issued a formal apology to AfriForum for erroneously stating in an email to our lawyers that certain documents regarding EFF payments were fraudulent," said spokesperson Ernst Roets.Read More
NUM calls on Sibanye-Stillwater to find alternatives instead of retrenchments
The gold mine recently initiated a Section 189 process at its troubled Kloof 4 shaft, which has placed about 3,000 three thousand jobs at risk.Read More
At least 40 underground mine deaths since start of 2023 - NUM
Hundreds of workers from the union staged a protest in Carletonville on Saturday over the high number of fatalities at mines.Read More
Gauteng Education calls on NGOs to help curb pupil suicides
The department hosted the 2023 School Safety Indaba in Boksburg on Saturday, where it was looking at ways to make schools a safe environment for both pupils and staff.Read More
Cricket World Cup 2023: what it’ll take for South Africa to win
Second-ranked South Africa is the only African team to make it to the semi-finals at the 2023 Cricket World Cup.Read More
[WATCH] Was Trevor Noah's R33 million deal to promote SA worth it? You decide...
The ad has been praised by critics and viewers alike, being described as a "funny, insightful, and thought-provoking ad."Read More
'3/4 of households in Cape Town can't afford the cheapest home on the market'
There is more vacant and underutilised public land in Cape Town than in the entire area of Barcelona.Read More
'Illegal mining is multinational in nature' with over 300 convictions - Modise
Minister of Defence Thandi Modise on Friday said that over 4,000 people have been arrested on charges linked to the scourge. She said that about 2,700 of the accused were foreign nationals, hailing from several countries on the continent.Read More
More from Lifestyle
'Motherhood can push you to your limits' - Do you have 'mom rage'?
There are degrees of 'mom rage' - from mild irritation to complete total and utter overwhelm and feeling out of control where you just feel like you've hit a wall.Read More
More than 400 MILLION people have diabetes: ‘This number is growing rapidly'
In South Africa, diabetes is the number one cause of death in women and the second in men.Read More
FAST Heroes: The importance of teaching children about strokes & it’s symptoms
The FAST Heroes organisation is on a mission to educate as many primary school children about what to do if someone experiences a stroke.Read More
Frequent visits to your grandparents can increase their life expectancy – study
The decade-long study found that those who received visits at least once a month were 39% less likely to die during the study.Read More
Tourists are returning to South Africa - what about loadshedding?
The sector will need to go green to deal with the country’s electricity crisis.Read More
Ubuntu offers lessons in how to treat people with disabilities – study
In the view of the AmaBomvane and ubuntu, disability is not seen as a problem which needs to be fixed but rather a state of being that must be treated with humanity and equality.Read More
The wonders of Spekboom: how it can bring down your carbon footprint
Spekboom is indigenous to South Africa and many have dubbed it a wonder plant.Read More
Reheating these 2 foods can leave you with a nasty surpRICE, says Darren Simpson
Darren Simpson explains why these two foods shouldn't be reheated.Read More
Golden Arrow Bus Service to launch fleet of electric buses in CPT late 2025
Gideon Neethling from Golden Arrow explains the plan to have about 60 electric buses on Cape Town's roads by Dec '25.Read More