BHI collapse: Regulator investigating advisers who punted Trust to clients

The Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) is turning its attention to financial advisers who recommended their clients put money into the BHI Trust before its collapse.

Trustee and fund manager Craig Warriner handed himself over to police mid-October, and was arrested after admitting to fraud.

"The brash St Stithians old boy is said to have been burnt in the 2008 crisis and resorted to a classic Ponzi scheme to restore his fortune" writes Financial Mail editor Rob Rose.

The investments of thousands of people are reportedly at risk, with the total amount possibly running into the billions.

Rose discusses what evidence the FSCA may have, in conversation with Bruce Whitfield.

I have seen some letters and there are some documents that do suggest that some advisers were telling people that this was not a bad thing to do... essentially acting as go-betweens between Warriner and people who put money into this particular scheme. Rob Rose, Editor - Financial Mail

Another part of the focus of the regulator's investigation I think as well, is what sort of proper financial companies were involved in supporting the BHI Trust, so I think it's about an entire ecosystem that allowed this thing to happen and flourish. Rob Rose, Editor - Financial Mail

Rose details how these kinds of schemes often work, with the inclusion of existing known names used for credibility.

People look at these associated names and think 'well if they're a part of it... why shouldn't I put money in?' he says.

The original application for liquidation I think for the BHI Trust was based upon a lawyer who had done exactly that. He's spelled out... how he put a bit of money in and it seemed to be legitimate... It's how these fairly sketchy schemes work. The first couple of payments work fine and you put more and more in... it's how Madoff worked... Rob Rose, Editor - Financial Mail

I think the Mail and Guardian are running a feature on it tomorrow. I think they have a figure of R2.7 billion or so, but at the moment the exact number of people in the scheme and how much money was invested (is not known). Rob Rose, Editor - Financial Mail

He would imagine the implicated financial advisers are in a lot of trouble, says Mduduzi Luthuli, co-founder and executive director of Luthuli Capital.

Obviously, if you're a licensed FSP there are certain regulations and guidelines that you need to adhere to... especially in ensuring that you treat customers fairly. As a financial adviser you have a fiduciary duty... to go out and do your due diligence... Mduduzi Luthuli - Executive Director - Luthuli Capital

Obviously the case will have to run its course. Those advisers that put clients' money in here will have to put up their case - they could be possibly debarred and lose their license. Mduduzi Luthuli - Executive Director - Luthuli Capital

