The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Are the best people to lead organisations those with expertise in the business?

9 November 2023 7:35 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
book review
Ian Mann
business books
experts

'A leading business expert shows why expertise really matters.' Ian Mann reviews 'Credible: The Power of Expert Leaders' by Amanda Goodall

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews regular book reviewer Ian Mann, MD of Gateways Business Consultants.

Every week The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews the author or reviewer of a new or trending business book.

This week Whitfield talked to regular book reviewer Ian Mann, MD at Gateways Business Consultants.

Mann reviewed Credible: The Power of Expert Leaders by Amanda Goodall.

RELATED: Do we focus too much on leadership while middle managers carry the can?

The academic and business expert shows why expertise really matters, and how leaders who have knowledge of their industry "make all the difference for its success and the happiness of people who work there".

A wonderful example she opens the book with is the man who ran HBOSS, which was at the time probably Europe's largest financial institution... 39-year-old whizz-kid Andy Hornby. He destroyed the business, and he was asked in Parliament whether he had any banking qualifications... He had none.

Ian Mann, MD - Gateways Business Consultants

He had an English literature degree from Harvard, his background was in supermarkets, he know nothing about banking and - by the way, ditto for a number of other banks. When they're run by people who don't know what they're doing, they seem to fail.

Ian Mann, MD - Gateways Business Consultants

The idea of 'credible' is that you've had a long career of accumulative knowledge in a specific field and you progress from rung to rung in that institution. Goodall's been researching this issue for 15 years, and basically this idea of our need for experts can be generalised to today's organisations absolutely everywhere, and it's all levels of an organisation.

Ian Mann, MD - Gateways Business Consultants

Goodall comes from an academic background, so she obviously thinks of universities first... but she quotes a study that was done by a UK headhunting group that posed the question whether academics are the right leaders of tomorrow's universities. You could ask the same question for tomorrow's hospitals as well, for example.

Ian Mann, MD - Gateways Business Consultants

What she found is that all universities that have world rankings have got strong statistical correlation between the quality and status of their president's reputation as researcher... and it doesn't only apply to universities.

Ian Mann, MD - Gateways Business Consultants

Description on Amazon:

A leading business expert shows why expertise really matters, and how leaders who deeply understand the nuts and bolts of their industry and organization - from businesses, to hospitals, to universities, to sports - make all the difference for its success and the happiness of people who work there.

Amanda Goodall has spent a decade researching what makes organizations tick, everywhere from the business world to hospitals and healthcare systems, football and basketball teams, and Formula 1 organizations. By debunking the cult of managerialism (the notion that smart people can run anything and the emphasis on leadership personality), Goodall reshapes our understanding of bosses and the traits necessary for organizational success.

She identifies the key characteristics of expert leaders and provides a real and grossly underappreciated model for career success: "go deep into a business, work hard, pay attention, and know your stuff." Those who run hospitals and healthcare systems, for example, should be physicians with deep clinical expertise, not financiers or people parachuted in from other industries. Those who run school systems and universities need to understand from experience the stress of balancing teaching, research, and student welfare

Credible demonstrates categorically that expertise matters more than ever and that we need our leaders to be experts with a deep, understanding of their organizations from many years spent learning the business and working their way up the ladder. The people who work for them are happier because they feel better understood and the organizations they lead are more successful.

Scroll up to listen to the interview and click here to read the Wall Street Journal review


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Are the best people to lead organisations those with expertise in the business?




