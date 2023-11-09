‘I am without a team, and without a clearance’ – Xola Mlambo
Robert Marawa catches up with superstar midfielder, Xola Mlambo.
From NWU to Cape Town All Stars, Jomo Cosmos, Orlando Pirates, AmaZulu, and TS Galaxy, Mlambo has had a talented career.
But even with all that talent, he has had an unlucky streak.
The 32-year-old says it had been a “dire situation” that might be coming to an end soon, paving the way for new opportunities.
He has not professionally kicked a football for several months.
His last game with TS Galaxy was against Sekhukhune United earlier this year in May.
[After that] we were going to play a home game in Mpumalanga, so we had a training session… so my name wasn’t on the list… as per usual, you don’t question when you are taken out of the team, chances are maybe you did not perform well enough to be selected… then I received a message from the team manager saying that the coach says I mustn’t come back to join the team.Xola Mlambo, footballer
Mlambo says he was given a separate program and began training alone until the season ended.
I am seemingly as it is without a team, [and] without a clearance on my hand, sadly… But because I am not part of them and I am not being paid by them, nothing has been happening.Xola Mlambo, footballer
He adds that he was initially told his contract would be terminated, and accepted that, but other matters had to be resolved.
It was a negotiation between the two parties as to how they wanted to terminate the contract, but we did not reach an agreement… It is [painful]… this is a difficult situation, being denied an opportunity to be doing what you love, something that you have been doing for almost your entire life, it’s saddening.Xola Mlambo, footballer
Watch the full interview below (skip to 11:52):
This article first appeared on 947 : ‘I am without a team, and without a clearance’ – Xola Mlambo
More from Sport
‘We worked very hard for this’ – Neo Maema on Sundowns’ AFL victory
Mamelodi Sundowns was crowned the AFL Champions on Sunday, 12 November.Read More
Cricket World Cup 2023: what it’ll take for South Africa to win
Second-ranked South Africa is the only African team to make it to the semi-finals at the 2023 Cricket World Cup.Read More
Football legend Dr Kaizer Motaung Snr inducted into the SA Hall of Fame
Dr Kaizer Motaung Snr is a former football player, and the founder and chair of Kaizer Chiefs Football Club.Read More
Erling Haaland asked for his shirt at half-time by Young Boys captain
BSC Young Boys captain Mohamed Ali Camara approached the Manchester City striker before they headed into the tunnel at halftime.Read More
How Saudi Arabia’s undisputed 2034 WC bid could tire Fifa’s human rights demands
The fact that Saudi Arabia is on course to host football’s flagship event is no great surprise.Read More
Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates meet for thrilling Soweto Derby this weekend
"It’s all about who wants it most on the day," says Soccer Laduma editor Vuyani Joni.Read More
"Rassie's already planning that triple world cup win" for 2027 - Sports Writer
Greenaway explains why he believes that Rassie Erasmus can still improve the Springboks to get them to another World Cup victory.Read More
[WATCH] Woman who hit Rachel Kolisi with rugby ball during trophy tour confesses
‘I did not mean to hit the first lady on the head.'Read More
Springbok royal Duane Vermeulen (37) retires from rugby
Daniel "Duane" Vermeulen's (37) final whistle has blown. THANK YOU FOR THE WORLD CUPS! WE LOVE YOU, FOREVER!Read More