‘I am without a team, and without a clearance’ – Xola Mlambo

Streaming issues? Report here
Bruce Whitfield Money Show ABSA Thumb 2022 Bruce Whitfield Money Show ABSA Thumb 2022
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Jobs growth: Number of employed people in SA ticks above pre-COVID level The official unemployment rate has dropped to 31.9%, according to Stats SA's figures for the third quarter of 2023. 14 November 2023 7:14 PM
Cannabis company hires elderly workers for 'trimming' process A local cannabis company is hiring senior citizens for a meticulous task. 14 November 2023 1:59 PM
How to register to vote The countdown to South Africa’s 2024 National and Provincial Elections has begun. 14 November 2023 12:49 PM
View all Local
Erdogan’s stance on Israel reflects desire to mix politics with realpolitik Erdogan’s reaction reflects an attempt to strike a balance between domestic politics and realpolitik. 14 November 2023 12:27 PM
India to Africa to UK: Diasporas don’t influence politics in predictable ways All we can say for sure is that diasporic identities and identifications are fluid, mobile and creative. 14 November 2023 12:12 PM
What does Standard Bank’s blunder say about South Africa's banking system? The bank's fraud centre mistakenly labelled two proof of payment documents the EFF had sent to AfriForum as “fraudulent”. 13 November 2023 7:22 PM
View all Politics
'Trevor has been generous. We paid him a small fee' - Tourism Business Council Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa (CEO of the Tourism Business Council of SA) sets the record straight. 14 November 2023 10:52 AM
Fairtrade certification doesn't guarantee good labour practice on SA wine farms Study finds that practices of dependency and paternalism continue on some large-scale commercial wine farms, despite their Fairtra... 13 November 2023 8:45 PM
SA to launch tax breaks for conservation of threatened species such as rhino Ordinary citizens who are safeguarding threatened ecosystems or species can deduct expenses related to their conservation work fro... 13 November 2023 7:41 PM
View all Business
How to deal with year-end fatigue (because we're all feeling it) We're almost at the finish line, just one last push. 14 November 2023 2:59 PM
Genetic testing is becoming more popular. Here’s why… Medical Director, Dr Yvonne Holt breaks down the genius behind genetic testing. 14 November 2023 2:52 PM
Bad food choices: clearer labels will help South Africans pick healthier options South Africa has been looking for better labelling systems which will help consumers understand whether a product is unhealthy. 14 November 2023 12:56 PM
View all Lifestyle
‘We worked very hard for this’ – Neo Maema on Sundowns’ AFL victory Mamelodi Sundowns was crowned the AFL Champions on Sunday, 12 November. 14 November 2023 3:19 PM
Cricket World Cup 2023: what it’ll take for South Africa to win Second-ranked South Africa is the only African team to make it to the semi-finals at the 2023 Cricket World Cup. 10 November 2023 5:24 PM
Football legend Dr Kaizer Motaung Snr inducted into the SA Hall of Fame Dr Kaizer Motaung Snr is a former football player, and the founder and chair of Kaizer Chiefs Football Club. 10 November 2023 3:01 PM
View all Sport
On this day in 1992... Bon Jovi's 'Keep The Faith' tops charts Take a stroll down memory lane as we celebrate iconic chart toppers that became #1 hits on this day in history. 14 November 2023 8:10 AM
Gordon Ramsay bakes up baby number 6 at 57 years old! '3 boys, 3 girls…. Done.' Gordon Ramsay 13 November 2023 3:08 PM
Frank Ocean teases new music after almost four years Frank Ocean teased a new song on Instagram recently and all we can say is - we're ready! 13 November 2023 12:31 PM
View all Entertainment
Erdogan’s stance on Israel reflects desire to mix politics with realpolitik Erdogan’s reaction reflects an attempt to strike a balance between domestic politics and realpolitik. 14 November 2023 12:27 PM
India to Africa to UK: Diasporas don’t influence politics in predictable ways All we can say for sure is that diasporic identities and identifications are fluid, mobile and creative. 14 November 2023 12:12 PM
Delhi’s air quality worsens after Diwali, equal to smoking a pack of cigarettes The Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi was 445, with some places recording readings above 520. 14 November 2023 12:12 PM
View all World
Renewal of AGOA (which gives exports duty-free access to US) not a done deal The US and 35 sub-Saharan African countries are currently meeting in Johannesburg for the 20th Agoa Forum. 2 November 2023 12:14 PM
Kenyan school beatings lead to death of at least 20 pupils A BBC Africa Eye investigation has revealed the deadly consequences of corporal punishment at schools in Kenya. 31 October 2023 3:57 PM
African universities starting strong with social impact global rankings Global university rankings now include social impact and African universities are off to a strong start. 27 October 2023 12:55 PM
View all Africa
Are the best people to lead organisations those with expertise in the business? 'A leading business expert shows why expertise really matters.' Ian Mann reviews 'Credible: The Power of Expert Leaders' by Amanda... 9 November 2023 7:35 PM
MANDY WIENER: Time to rethink VIP protection for politicians Taxpayers spend eyewatering amounts on now seemingly ineffective (and often excessively violent) VIP protection for politicians. 9 November 2023 6:31 AM
Why did so few brands plan for a Bok win, and keep the party going? She's sorely disappointed, says advertising fundi Zetu Damande. "As defending champions, I’d expect brands... to plan for the poss... 8 November 2023 9:08 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Sport

‘I am without a team, and without a clearance’ – Xola Mlambo

9 November 2023 3:43 PM
by Chanté Ho Hip

Midfielder Xola Mlambo says he has not played professionally with TS Galaxy in months.

Robert Marawa catches up with superstar midfielder, Xola Mlambo.

From NWU to Cape Town All Stars, Jomo Cosmos, Orlando Pirates, AmaZulu, and TS Galaxy, Mlambo has had a talented career.

But even with all that talent, he has had an unlucky streak.

The 32-year-old says it had been a “dire situation” that might be coming to an end soon, paving the way for new opportunities.

He has not professionally kicked a football for several months.

His last game with TS Galaxy was against Sekhukhune United earlier this year in May.

[After that] we were going to play a home game in Mpumalanga, so we had a training session… so my name wasn’t on the list… as per usual, you don’t question when you are taken out of the team, chances are maybe you did not perform well enough to be selected… then I received a message from the team manager saying that the coach says I mustn’t come back to join the team.

Xola Mlambo, footballer

Mlambo says he was given a separate program and began training alone until the season ended.

I am seemingly as it is without a team, [and] without a clearance on my hand, sadly… But because I am not part of them and I am not being paid by them, nothing has been happening.

Xola Mlambo, footballer

He adds that he was initially told his contract would be terminated, and accepted that, but other matters had to be resolved.

It was a negotiation between the two parties as to how they wanted to terminate the contract, but we did not reach an agreement… It is [painful]… this is a difficult situation, being denied an opportunity to be doing what you love, something that you have been doing for almost your entire life, it’s saddening.

Xola Mlambo, footballer

Watch the full interview below (skip to 11:52):


This article first appeared on 947 : ‘I am without a team, and without a clearance’ – Xola Mlambo




9 November 2023 3:43 PM
by Chanté Ho Hip

More from Sport

Robert Marawa celebrates Mamelodi Sundowns' AFL victory. Photo: 947

‘We worked very hard for this’ – Neo Maema on Sundowns’ AFL victory

14 November 2023 3:19 PM

Mamelodi Sundowns was crowned the AFL Champions on Sunday, 12 November.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ICC Cricket World Cup on 24 October 2023. Picture: @ProteasMenCSA/X

Cricket World Cup 2023: what it’ll take for South Africa to win

10 November 2023 5:24 PM

Second-ranked South Africa is the only African team to make it to the semi-finals at the 2023 Cricket World Cup.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Dr. Kaizer Motaung during his induction into the South African Hall of Fame on 9 November 2023. Picture: Jacques Nelles/Eyewitness News

Football legend Dr Kaizer Motaung Snr inducted into the SA Hall of Fame

10 November 2023 3:01 PM

Dr Kaizer Motaung Snr is a former football player, and the founder and chair of Kaizer Chiefs Football Club.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Erling Haaland hands his shirt over to BSC Young Boys captain Mohamed Ali Camara at halftime. Photo: X/OpinionatedSF19 (screenshot)

Erling Haaland asked for his shirt at half-time by Young Boys captain

10 November 2023 11:36 AM

BSC Young Boys captain Mohamed Ali Camara approached the Manchester City striker before they headed into the tunnel at halftime.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Fifa World Cup / Pixabay: QuinceCreative

How Saudi Arabia’s undisputed 2034 WC bid could tire Fifa’s human rights demands

10 November 2023 10:51 AM

The fact that Saudi Arabia is on course to host football’s flagship event is no great surprise.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Kaizer Chiefs supporters celebrate a goal at Coca-Cola Park. Picture: EWN

Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates meet for thrilling Soweto Derby this weekend

10 November 2023 8:46 AM

"It’s all about who wants it most on the day," says Soccer Laduma editor Vuyani Joni.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Springbok director of rugby Rassie Erasmus. Picture: Twitter/@Springboks

"Rassie's already planning that triple world cup win" for 2027 - Sports Writer

9 November 2023 3:19 PM

Greenaway explains why he believes that Rassie Erasmus can still improve the Springboks to get them to another World Cup victory.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Screengrab from video of Rachel Kolisi being hit by a rugby ball during Springboks trophy tour on Instagram - RugbyPass @rugbypass

[WATCH] Woman who hit Rachel Kolisi with rugby ball during trophy tour confesses

9 November 2023 11:09 AM

‘I did not mean to hit the first lady on the head.'

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Duane Vermeulen. Picture: Christa Eybers/EWN

Springbok royal Duane Vermeulen (37) retires from rugby

9 November 2023 8:56 AM

Daniel "Duane" Vermeulen's (37) final whistle has blown. THANK YOU FOR THE WORLD CUPS! WE LOVE YOU, FOREVER!

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Joel Smith and Tatjana Schoenmaker. Photo: Instagram/jcsmith7

[PICS] Rachel Kolisi's brother Joel marries Olympic champ Tatjana Schoenmaker

8 November 2023 8:52 AM

Introducing Mr and Mrs Smith!

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

2024 Elections: 'We don't know what the parties in front of us stand for'

Politics

‘We worked very hard for this’ – Neo Maema on Sundowns’ AFL victory

Sport

How to deal with year-end fatigue (because we're all feeling it)

Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Kwezanamuhla: Umonakalo odalwe yisichotho, kuboshwe abanukubeza izingane

14 November 2023 9:12 PM

Senzo Meyiwa: State hands over additional car tracking evidence to defence

14 November 2023 9:03 PM

Despite labour market gains, manufacturing & mining shed thousands of jobs in Q3

14 November 2023 8:47 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA