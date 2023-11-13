Getting Risk Cover just became that much easier. Here’s why that’s important.





We’re in an era of hustle, where professionals are constantly on the grind to make significant progress in their careers – chasing that next promotion, trying different industries to see where they fit, and up-skilling as much as possible. Side hustles have also grown in popularity and relevance since the Covid-19 pandemic, with many realizing how essential it is to have multiple sources of revenue after major job losses occurred around the world.

Despite this uncertainty, the hustle continues: there’s money to be made and dreams to achieve. To help professional go-getters work towards their goals with less worry, Liberty has upgraded their flagship risk cover product, Lifestyle Protector. This forms part of Liberty celebrating 20 years of the Lifestyle Protector plan, which has ensured financial security for professionals and their families since 2003. Currently, over 400 000 families are covered by Lifestyle Protector, which now has a suite of enhancements to benefit from.

You can now get cover with Lifestyle Protector as quickly as you secure your gigs because of Liberty’s recent reductions in their medical underwriting requirements for all new business clients under the age of 29. Which means:

Underwriting can now be done telephonically.

No need for any nicotine or HIV tests.

It’s a lot quicker and easier to take out insurance with Liberty.

Along with numerous benefits that can be taken out within the Lifestyle Protector product, a key benefit is Liberty’s EduCator suite, which includes the following:

EduCator Xtra: where parents get the full value of their premiums paid (over the years) when the child turns 18.

where parents get the full value of their premiums paid (over the years) when the child turns 18. EduGlobal: where parents get greater access to international universities for their children.

where parents get greater access to international universities for their children. New-born practice: a parent has up to 4 months to add a newborn child to an existing EduCator policy without the need for medical underwriting.

Next Gen Cover: where a child (on an EduCator policy) can access Life Cover, Disability cover and Critical Illness cover on their own Lifestyle Protector policy once their education journey is complete – without the need for medical underwriting.

These enhancements were made to meet the evolving needs of children, from early childhood to higher education. The extensive range of enhancements have been designed to offer parents one of the most comprehensive and flexible set of features in its class.

