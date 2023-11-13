Getting Risk Cover just became that much easier. Here’s why that’s important.

Streaming issues? Report here
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
Latest Local
How YOU can help make a child's christmas so much merrier with just R30 For many of these children, the lunchboxes from the Christmas Lunchbox Project are the only Christmas presents that they receive. 13 November 2023 12:21 PM
'Child support grants are not enough to stop children dying from hunger' - SAHRC Children across the country are wasting away and dying from hunger and malnutrition. 13 November 2023 11:30 AM
CPUT woman stabbed by partner in broad daylight 24 hours after anti-GBV march A woman is fighting for her life in hospital after a man alleged to be her husband stabbed her at her CPUT residence. 13 November 2023 10:02 AM
View all Local
CT pro-Palestine march: 'We stand for Palestinians' self-determination': Mbalula Speaking at a Pro-Palestine march in Cape Town on Saturday, the secretary general of the ANC praised the work of the government in... 12 November 2023 11:13 AM
DA calls for swift action following CPUT female stabbing In a video circulating on social media, a man can be seen stabbing the female student in the stomach, while she lay next to a pool... 12 November 2023 8:57 AM
Steenhuisen warns against ANC-EFF coalition 'desperate to loot' Western Cape John Steenhuisen warned congress delegates on Saturday that the Western Cape was the last province where there was anything left t... 11 November 2023 11:46 AM
View all Politics
Golden Arrow Bus Service to launch fleet of electric buses in CPT late 2025 Gideon Neethling from Golden Arrow explains the plan to have about 60 electric buses on Cape Town's roads by Dec '25. 10 November 2023 12:26 PM
New NSFAS funding model proposal expected before Cabinet by 2024 - Mashatile The funding scheme has recently been plagued by issues after its CEO was fired for irregular procurement, while students struggled... 10 November 2023 7:10 AM
Vida e caffè launches '100% South African' coffee blend The coffee shop chain wants to reignite the local coffee industry with this initiative, says CEO Darren Levy. 9 November 2023 9:39 PM
View all Business
[WATCH] Stay in Pretoria or Ballito? Woman gives dramatic comparison Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn shares some of the videos that went viral on social media. 13 November 2023 11:07 AM
[WATCH] How to win this festive? Woman shares useful TIP to enjoy December Have you started your 'Ke Dezemba Boss' mood already? 13 November 2023 10:42 AM
Hackers hold WhatsApp numbers hostage for ransom, stay protected Leon Hannibal, head of investigations at Wolfpack Information Risk talks about these type of cases that are on the rise. 13 November 2023 9:34 AM
View all Lifestyle
Cricket World Cup 2023: what it’ll take for South Africa to win Second-ranked South Africa is the only African team to make it to the semi-finals at the 2023 Cricket World Cup. 10 November 2023 5:24 PM
Football legend Dr Kaizer Motaung Snr inducted into the SA Hall of Fame Dr Kaizer Motaung Snr is a former football player, and the founder and chair of Kaizer Chiefs Football Club. 10 November 2023 3:01 PM
Erling Haaland asked for his shirt at half-time by Young Boys captain BSC Young Boys captain Mohamed Ali Camara approached the Manchester City striker before they headed into the tunnel at halftime. 10 November 2023 11:36 AM
View all Sport
Frank Ocean teases new music after almost four years Frank Ocean teased a new song on Instagram recently and all we can say is - we're ready! 13 November 2023 12:31 PM
Tyla and Musa Keys nominated for Grammy Awards Both musicians are nominated in the category, 'Best African Music Performance'. 11 November 2023 10:59 AM
[WATCH] Was Trevor Noah's R33 million deal to promote SA worth it? You decide... The ad has been praised by critics and viewers alike, being described as a "funny, insightful, and thought-provoking ad." 10 November 2023 2:58 PM
View all Entertainment
'A lot of coverage on Israel-Hamas lacks maturity & introspection’ – Journalist The war in the middle east has been dominating news cycles, but how it is covered is rarely free from bias. 10 November 2023 2:29 PM
Gaza siege: International reaction exposes rift between West and Global South The question is: If the Global South is speaking this way on the issue, is the West listening? 10 November 2023 11:45 AM
How Saudi Arabia’s undisputed 2034 WC bid could tire Fifa’s human rights demands The fact that Saudi Arabia is on course to host football’s flagship event is no great surprise. 10 November 2023 10:51 AM
View all World
Renewal of AGOA (which gives exports duty-free access to US) not a done deal The US and 35 sub-Saharan African countries are currently meeting in Johannesburg for the 20th Agoa Forum. 2 November 2023 12:14 PM
Kenyan school beatings lead to death of at least 20 pupils A BBC Africa Eye investigation has revealed the deadly consequences of corporal punishment at schools in Kenya. 31 October 2023 3:57 PM
African universities starting strong with social impact global rankings Global university rankings now include social impact and African universities are off to a strong start. 27 October 2023 12:55 PM
View all Africa
Are the best people to lead organisations those with expertise in the business? 'A leading business expert shows why expertise really matters.' Ian Mann reviews 'Credible: The Power of Expert Leaders' by Amanda... 9 November 2023 7:35 PM
MANDY WIENER: Time to rethink VIP protection for politicians Taxpayers spend eyewatering amounts on now seemingly ineffective (and often excessively violent) VIP protection for politicians. 9 November 2023 6:31 AM
Why did so few brands plan for a Bok win, and keep the party going? She's sorely disappointed, says advertising fundi Zetu Damande. "As defending champions, I’d expect brands... to plan for the poss... 8 November 2023 9:08 PM
View all Opinion
Getting Risk Cover just became that much easier. Here's why that's important.

13 November 2023 10:35 AM
by Thaaqib Daniels & Sponsored Content

How Liberty’s Lifestyle Protector plan allows you to do more, be more and get more.

We’re in an era of hustle, where professionals are constantly on the grind to make significant progress in their careers – chasing that next promotion, trying different industries to see where they fit, and up-skilling as much as possible. Side hustles have also grown in popularity and relevance since the Covid-19 pandemic, with many realizing how essential it is to have multiple sources of revenue after major job losses occurred around the world.

Despite this uncertainty, the hustle continues: there’s money to be made and dreams to achieve. To help professional go-getters work towards their goals with less worry, Liberty has upgraded their flagship risk cover product, Lifestyle Protector. This forms part of Liberty celebrating 20 years of the Lifestyle Protector plan, which has ensured financial security for professionals and their families since 2003. Currently, over 400 000 families are covered by Lifestyle Protector, which now has a suite of enhancements to benefit from.

You can now get cover with Lifestyle Protector as quickly as you secure your gigs because of Liberty’s recent reductions in their medical underwriting requirements for all new business clients under the age of 29. Which means:

  • Underwriting can now be done telephonically.
  • No need for any nicotine or HIV tests.
  • It’s a lot quicker and easier to take out insurance with Liberty.

Along with numerous benefits that can be taken out within the Lifestyle Protector product, a key benefit is Liberty’s EduCator suite, which includes the following:

  • EduCator Xtra: where parents get the full value of their premiums paid (over the years) when the child turns 18.
  • EduGlobal: where parents get greater access to international universities for their children.
  • New-born practice: a parent has up to 4 months to add a newborn child to an existing EduCator policy without the need for medical underwriting.
  • Next Gen Cover: where a child (on an EduCator policy) can access Life Cover, Disability cover and Critical Illness cover on their own Lifestyle Protector policy once their education journey is complete – without the need for medical underwriting.

These enhancements were made to meet the evolving needs of children, from early childhood to higher education. The extensive range of enhancements have been designed to offer parents one of the most comprehensive and flexible set of features in its class.

For more information on Liberty’s Lifestyle Protector plan, make sure you visit www.liberty.co.za/campaign/lifestyle-protector

Liberty. In it with you.




* 13 November 2023 10:35 AM
by Thaaqib Daniels & Sponsored Content

CPUT says student stabbed several times recovering in hospital
13 November 2023 2:41 PM

13 November 2023 2:41 PM

Diphtheria outbreak at Pollsmoor Prison contained, says Correctional Services
13 November 2023 2:23 PM

13 November 2023 2:36 PM

Diphtheria outbreak at Pollsmoor Prison contained, says Correctional Services

13 November 2023 2:23 PM

