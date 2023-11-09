Identity fraud on WhatsApp: why a two-step authentication should be a priority





Relebogile Mabotja interviews Wendy Knowler, Consumer Journalist, Jan Vermeulen, Editor at MyBroadband and Imraan, hacking victim.

Imagine being blocked from your own WhatsApp account, while the fraudster who has taken over your account is merrily Whatsapping your contact list, faking an emergency and asking for money as you.

Unfortunately, this was the reality for Johannesburg doctor, Imraan, who fell victim to a hacker, pretending to be a colleague claiming to schedule a Zoom meeting and forwarding a link code.

However, in actuality, a WhatsApp verification code was shared, which allowed for the hacker to register his device on the doctor's account.

The hacker contacted Imraan's contacts, claiming that he is in distress and in need of R5000.

To make matter worse, he has lost all information from the past 10 years, including information regarding sick patients.

"I am at my wits end. I am getting calls from 2am from contacts thinking i am hijacked and considering transferring the funds for my safety," said Imraan.

After numerous failed attempts of regaining access to his account, he reached out to Knowler, with the positive news that WhatsApp has locked the hacker and that he has regained access.

Both Vermeulen and Imraan encourage consumers to set up a two-step authentication on your WhatsApp for extra protection and to stay one step ahead of the "sophisticated" criminals.

It's just so wicked. Wendy Knowler, Consumer Journalist

Any time someone phones you, no matter who they claim to be, and wants some kind of number sequence from you, that's when your red flags should be going up. Wendy Knowler, Consumer Journalist

