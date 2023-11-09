Children's screen time linked to potential heart damage – study





John Maytham interviews Professor John Lawrenson, Former Head of the Paediatric Cardiology Service of the Western Cape.

A recent study has provided evidence to indicate that children exposed to excessive screen time are at a higher risk for heart damage in early adulthood.

The study revealed that children's sedentary time increased as they grew older.

At age 11, they were sedentary for an average of 362 minutes per day, which increased to 474 minutes per day at age 15 and 531 minutes per day at age 24.

Echocardiography registered an increase in heart weight among young people that correlated directly to time spent being sedentary and concluded that it could result in an earlier onset of cardiovascular disease in adulthood.

Unfortunately, this is regardless of whether weight and blood pressure are within the normal ranges.

When you're laying down or sitting still, there are changes in your cholesterol and fat metabolism, which could be potentially harmful, says Lawrenson.

Additionally, you pull venous blood in your legs, which makes the heart work harder, he adds.

Lawrenson points out that it's not only linked cardiovascular diseases, but an increased risk of obesity and diabetes.

He adds that parents need to lead by example by taking a break from technology and getting some movement in, whether it be indoors or outdoors.

Picture: Andi Graf from Pixabay

Your chances of dying are higher than somebody else whose heart is a normal thickness. John Lawrenson, Former Head – Paediatric Cardiology Service of the Western Cape

It's the actual movement that's important. John Lawrenson, Former Head – Paediatric Cardiology Service of the Western Cape

