Union rivalry: Operations halted as Gold One miners threaten amplified strike





JOHANNESBURG - Operations at the Gold One Modder East mine hang in the balance as a fresh wage dispute hit the operation.

The mine was recently embroiled in a three-day hostage drama when more than 500 workers failed to resurface after their shift.

Tensions re-emerged as workers called for the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (AMCU) to be granted recognition at the mine.

Under the current closed-shop agreement, the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) has been the only union with status to represent workers since 2012.

READ MORE:

The Gold One company faces claims of unfairly dismissing workers who had taken part in October’s demonstration.

Disgruntled workers classified the move as a provocation.

In a letter seen by Eyewitness News, workers gave the company until the close of business on Friday to conduct the balloting process, or else they would embark on amplified industrial action.

If it goes ahead, the balloting process could pave the way for a new majority union at the mine.

While the company is still counting the costs of the previous shutdown, the renewed squabble could cost Gold One mine millions more in profit.

NUM regional organiser Victor Ngwane said there were safety concerns following a tip-off of another hostage situation.

“We did speak to a manager and the possibly they will cancel shifts for the whole week and maybe reconvene on Monday.”

Workers also want a budget for the social and labour plan for community development in the area.

AMCU CERTAIN ITS MEMBERS WILL COOPERATE

Meanwhile, AMCU says it does not expect a repeat of workers not returning to the surface after their shift, despite operations having been suspended indefinitely at the mine in Springs .

This comes as tensions between labour unions AMCU and NUM intensify.

The union says it has spoken to its members and reprimanded them from engaging in such a dangerous situation.

AMCU spokesperson Jeff Mphahlele explains: "Remember that there was a sit-in underground which is dangerous. You go underground and come back up... you don’t stay down there, it’s not a nice place to be. So, we spoke to them, and they listened to us."

This article first appeared on EWN : Union rivalry: Operations halted as Gold One miners threaten amplified strike