Mashatile on Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala vindication: 'The law doesn't have eyes'





CAPE TOWN - Deputy President Paul Mashatile says the law doesn’t offer anyone “special” treatment, adding that this includes President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Mashatile also says everyone should accept the reports from State institutions like the South African Revenue Service (SARS) and the South African Reserve Bank that investigated and cleared Ramaphosa of violating exchange controls.

The deputy president was back before the National Assembly on Wednesday to face members of Parliament (MPs) for the last time this year, where he was questioned about the criminal justice system.

Mashatile was questioned by the former Public Protector and new Economic Freedom Fighters MP, Busisiwe Mkhwebane, about why Ramaphosa was cleared by all State institutions except her in the Phala Phala farm saga.

“There are instances like the Phala Phala farm scandal involving concealed cash and potential tax evasion. The South African Reserve Bank, SARS and the Public Protector have all found in favour of the president. The only person who was committed to deal with this was removed from the system.”

Mashatile said the law treats no one favourable including Ramaphosa.

“The law does not have eyes. So, when the law is being implemented it doesn’t look and say this one is the president let’s treat him differently.”

Mashatile said the president subjected himself to all processes of the law and people must accept them and move on.

