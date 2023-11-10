Israel to implement temporary, localised 4-hour humanitarian 'pauses' in Gaza
Lester Kiewit speaks with international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.
Calls from around the world for a ceasefire in Gaza are growing, as more than 10 000 civilians - almost half of them chidren - have lost their lives so far.
The Israeli government has agreed, not to a total ceasefire, but to four-hour pauses to allow people to flee the fighting.
... most foreign nationals have left, but not all...Adam Gilchrist, International News Correspondent
The pause will be announced at least three hours in advance and will also provide a window for humanitarian aid.
The United States has said that these pauses are a ‘step in the right direction.’
The pauses will be localised pauses, rather than over the entire war zone.
Those crossing the border to get out of Gaza must walk around seven kilometres, as no motorised transport can get through.
Walking seven kilometres in four hours sounds fine, but not if you have not eaten properly for a month or you have an injury, or you have an elderly relative who has suffered both.Adam Gilchrist, International News Correspondent
It [four hours] is not long to round up your possessions, come out from wherever you are hiding and then head south to who knows what.Adam Gilchrist, International News Correspondent
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Israel to implement temporary, localised 4-hour humanitarian 'pauses' in Gaza
