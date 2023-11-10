Israel to implement temporary, localised 4-hour humanitarian 'pauses' in Gaza

Streaming issues? Report here
Soulful Sundays with Kenny Maistry
10:00 - 13:00
Soulful Sundays with Kenny Maistry
10:00 - 13:00
Latest Local
WC police say alleged CPUT stabber under police guard in hospital The man, believed to be a student from the University of the Western Cape was arrested on Saturday over the stabbing of a CPUT fem... 12 November 2023 12:38 PM
AfriForum drops private prosecution case against EFF "Indeed, Standard Bank issued a formal apology to AfriForum for erroneously stating in an email to our lawyers that certain docume... 12 November 2023 12:12 PM
NUM calls on Sibanye-Stillwater to find alternatives instead of retrenchments The gold mine recently initiated a Section 189 process at its troubled Kloof 4 shaft, which has placed about 3,000 three thousand... 12 November 2023 9:01 AM
DA calls for swift action following CPUT female stabbing In a video circulating on social media, a man can be seen stabbing the female student in the stomach, while she lay next to a pool... 12 November 2023 8:57 AM
Steenhuisen warns against ANC-EFF coalition 'desperate to loot' Western Cape John Steenhuisen warned congress delegates on Saturday that the Western Cape was the last province where there was anything left t... 11 November 2023 11:46 AM
SAJBD lodges application to ascertain details of Pandor, Hamas leader phone call On Wednesday, Pandor explained in Parliament that the call had been made at Hamas' request - and she agreed to it to ascertain how... 10 November 2023 8:14 AM
Golden Arrow Bus Service to launch fleet of electric buses in CPT late 2025 Gideon Neethling from Golden Arrow explains the plan to have about 60 electric buses on Cape Town's roads by Dec '25. 10 November 2023 12:26 PM
New NSFAS funding model proposal expected before Cabinet by 2024 - Mashatile The funding scheme has recently been plagued by issues after its CEO was fired for irregular procurement, while students struggled... 10 November 2023 7:10 AM
Vida e caffè launches '100% South African' coffee blend The coffee shop chain wants to reignite the local coffee industry with this initiative, says CEO Darren Levy. 9 November 2023 9:39 PM
'Motherhood can push you to your limits' - Do you have 'mom rage'? There are degrees of 'mom rage' - from mild irritation to complete total and utter overwhelm and feeling out of control where you... 12 November 2023 9:02 AM
More than 400 MILLION people have diabetes: 'This number is growing rapidly' In South Africa, diabetes is the number one cause of death in women and the second in men. 11 November 2023 1:31 PM
FAST Heroes: The importance of teaching children about strokes & it's symptoms The FAST Heroes organisation is on a mission to educate as many primary school children about what to do if someone experiences a... 11 November 2023 7:03 AM
Cricket World Cup 2023: what it'll take for South Africa to win Second-ranked South Africa is the only African team to make it to the semi-finals at the 2023 Cricket World Cup. 10 November 2023 5:24 PM
Football legend Dr Kaizer Motaung Snr inducted into the SA Hall of Fame Dr Kaizer Motaung Snr is a former football player, and the founder and chair of Kaizer Chiefs Football Club. 10 November 2023 3:01 PM
Erling Haaland asked for his shirt at half-time by Young Boys captain BSC Young Boys captain Mohamed Ali Camara approached the Manchester City striker before they headed into the tunnel at halftime. 10 November 2023 11:36 AM
Tyla and Musa Keys nominated for Grammy Awards Both musicians are nominated in the category, 'Best African Music Performance'. 11 November 2023 10:59 AM
[WATCH] Was Trevor Noah's R33 million deal to promote SA worth it? You decide... The ad has been praised by critics and viewers alike, being described as a "funny, insightful, and thought-provoking ad." 10 November 2023 2:58 PM
Bryan Adams' 'So Happy It Hurts' tour opens in sold-out Pretoria this weekend Bryan Adams will perform at the SunBet Arena from 10 to 12 November. 10 November 2023 12:11 PM
'A lot of coverage on Israel-Hamas lacks maturity & introspection' – Journalist The war in the middle east has been dominating news cycles, but how it is covered is rarely free from bias. 10 November 2023 2:29 PM
Gaza siege: International reaction exposes rift between West and Global South The question is: If the Global South is speaking this way on the issue, is the West listening? 10 November 2023 11:45 AM
How Saudi Arabia's undisputed 2034 WC bid could tire Fifa's human rights demands The fact that Saudi Arabia is on course to host football's flagship event is no great surprise. 10 November 2023 10:51 AM
Renewal of AGOA (which gives exports duty-free access to US) not a done deal The US and 35 sub-Saharan African countries are currently meeting in Johannesburg for the 20th Agoa Forum. 2 November 2023 12:14 PM
Kenyan school beatings lead to death of at least 20 pupils A BBC Africa Eye investigation has revealed the deadly consequences of corporal punishment at schools in Kenya. 31 October 2023 3:57 PM
African universities starting strong with social impact global rankings Global university rankings now include social impact and African universities are off to a strong start. 27 October 2023 12:55 PM
Are the best people to lead organisations those with expertise in the business? 'A leading business expert shows why expertise really matters.' Ian Mann reviews 'Credible: The Power of Expert Leaders' by Amanda... 9 November 2023 7:35 PM
MANDY WIENER: Time to rethink VIP protection for politicians Taxpayers spend eyewatering amounts on now seemingly ineffective (and often excessively violent) VIP protection for politicians. 9 November 2023 6:31 AM
Why did so few brands plan for a Bok win, and keep the party going? She's sorely disappointed, says advertising fundi Zetu Damande. "As defending champions, I'd expect brands... to plan for the poss... 8 November 2023 9:08 PM
Israel to implement temporary, localised 4-hour humanitarian 'pauses' in Gaza

10 November 2023 9:06 AM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
Israel and Palestine

The Israeli government has agreed to four-hour pauses to allow people to flee the fighting, though not to an actual ceasefire.

Lester Kiewit speaks with international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.

Calls from around the world for a ceasefire in Gaza are growing, as more than 10 000 civilians - almost half of them chidren - have lost their lives so far.

The Israeli government has agreed, not to a total ceasefire, but to four-hour pauses to allow people to flee the fighting.

... most foreign nationals have left, but not all...

Adam Gilchrist, International News Correspondent

RELATED: International agencies calling for a ceasefire in Gaza after thousands killed

The pause will be announced at least three hours in advance and will also provide a window for humanitarian aid.

The United States has said that these pauses are a ‘step in the right direction.’

The pauses will be localised pauses, rather than over the entire war zone.

RELATED: Israel-Hamas: The vital difference between a humanitarian pause and a ceasefire

Those crossing the border to get out of Gaza must walk around seven kilometres, as no motorised transport can get through.

Pro-Palestine groups including BDS gathered outside Nasrec on 04 November 2023 to tell the Israel-aligned US to stand down from its endorsement of what they described as a genocide against Palestine. Picture: Eyewitness News/Nokukhanya Mntambo
Pro-Palestine groups including BDS gathered outside Nasrec on 04 November 2023 to tell the Israel-aligned US to stand down from its endorsement of what they described as a genocide against Palestine. Picture: Eyewitness News/Nokukhanya Mntambo

Walking seven kilometres in four hours sounds fine, but not if you have not eaten properly for a month or you have an injury, or you have an elderly relative who has suffered both.

Adam Gilchrist, International News Correspondent

It [four hours] is not long to round up your possessions, come out from wherever you are hiding and then head south to who knows what.

Adam Gilchrist, International News Correspondent

Listen to the interview for more.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Israel to implement temporary, localised 4-hour humanitarian 'pauses' in Gaza




More from World

© budastock/123rf.com

'A lot of coverage on Israel-Hamas lacks maturity & introspection’ – Journalist

10 November 2023 2:29 PM

The war in the middle east has been dominating news cycles, but how it is covered is rarely free from bias.

Protest for peace in Gaza / Wikimedia Commons: Byron Wu

Gaza siege: International reaction exposes rift between West and Global South

10 November 2023 11:45 AM

The question is: If the Global South is speaking this way on the issue, is the West listening?

Fifa World Cup / Pixabay: QuinceCreative

How Saudi Arabia’s undisputed 2034 WC bid could tire Fifa’s human rights demands

10 November 2023 10:51 AM

The fact that Saudi Arabia is on course to host football’s flagship event is no great surprise.

Boycotting Israeli products / Wikimedia Commons: claudia gabriela marques vieira

Israel: why the brand boycotts probably won’t make much difference

10 November 2023 10:31 AM

The logic is straightforward enough: governments will listen if you hurt their companies’ bottom line. But when is this effective?

© dolgachov/123rf.com

189 rotting bodies found in 'eco-friendly' funeral home

10 November 2023 10:21 AM

Police arrested the owners of a Colorado funeral home after finding 189 decomposing bodies inside.

© baloon111/123rf.com

Airbnb launches upgrades making it easier to evaluate listed homes

9 November 2023 8:41 PM

Airbnb's Velma Corcoran talks about the platform's latest update ahead of the holiday season.

A robotic arm. Photo: Unsplash/Sufyan

Robotic arm kills factory worker in South Korea

9 November 2023 11:39 AM

The robotic arm failed to differentiate the worker from a box of vegetables.

Pro-Palestine groups including BDS gathered outside Nasrec on 04 November 2023 to tell the Israel-aligned US to stand down from its endorsement of what they described as a genocide against Palestine. Picture: Eyewitness News/Nokukhanya Mntambo

Israel-Hamas: The vital difference between a humanitarian pause and a ceasefire

9 November 2023 11:02 AM

The Israeli prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, has resisted all calls for a humanitarian pause and a ceasefire.

Picture: D Alyansyah via Pixabay

Ukrainian military aid dies after receiving explosives as a gift

9 November 2023 10:07 AM

An aid to the Ukrainian military chief was killed after receiving a live grenade as a birthday present.

www.123rf.com/aliaksab

'All lives matter but when lives are taken by monsters, those lives matter more'

8 November 2023 3:45 PM

Award-winning playwright Mike Van Graan explains his latest piece: 'The Gaza-Cide will be televised'

NUM calls on Sibanye-Stillwater to find alternatives instead of retrenchments

Local

AfriForum drops private prosecution case against EFF

Local

WC police say alleged CPUT stabber under police guard in hospital

Local

CT pro-Palestine march: 'We stand for Palestinians' self-determination': Mbalula 12 November 2023 1:13 PM

12 November 2023 1:13 PM

Malema urges EFF members to run clean election campaign 12 November 2023 12:34 PM

12 November 2023 12:34 PM

DHA to release White Paper on Citizenship, Immigration and Refugee Protection 12 November 2023 11:46 AM

12 November 2023 11:46 AM

