



Kfm Mornings with Darren, Sherlin and Sibs unpacks top jobs with the highest monthly salaries in South Africa, according to Darren Simpson... We don't actually know where his information comes from, but Darren has a way of convincing us...

Watch below.

Drum rolllllllllll...

The top-paying jobs in South Africa are:

9) Software developers: R40-60K

8) Business analyst: R41-60K

7) Senior manager in business sector: R45-60K

6) IT project administration: R50-60K

5) Civil and structural engineer: R45-65K

4) Mechanical engineer: R33-66K

3) Consulting engineer: R43-70K

2) Technical business architect (IT): R65-90K

1) Executive manager (it's the CEO and CFO folks): R91-125K

So, engineering is where the money's at.

But are any of these jobs 'sexy' for the younger generation looking to the future?

Most of them are striving to become TikTok stars and YouTubers - these careers are NOT on the list but they can help secure several bags.

As for radio presenters, the jury is still out.

The average salary in South Africa for 2023 is R22 000.

Darren's 'research' went one step further, comparing the average monthly salaries of the other BRICS countries.

And they are...

Brazil: R7570

Russia: R9453

India: R11 000

China: R17 679

"Out of all BRICS countries we have the highest average salary and the lowest GDP," says Darren.

South Africa's average salary is "not great, but it could've been worse", says Sherlin and Sibs.

This article first appeared on KFM : 9 jobs with highest paying salaries in SA (according to Darren Simpson)