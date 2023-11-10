HPCSA flags rise in bogus doctors, 300 complaints received





Have you ever questioned whether your doctor is a qualified medical doctor?

Bongani Bingwa speaks to David Mametj, Head of Core Operations at the Health Professions Council of South Africa (HPCSA), and Dr Mvuyisi Mzukwa, Chairperson of the South African Medical Association (SAMA).

The HPCSA has flagged a rise in fake doctors, having received over 300 complaints about alleged bogus medical practitioners this year.

Over the past three years, about 136 alleged bogus doctors were arrested.

A recent case that garned considerable attention was that of TikTok ‘doctor’ Matthew Ladni who regularly shared medical advice on social media.

He was arrested last month try to enter Helen Jospeh Hospital in Johannesburg.

The HPSCA is concerned these ‘doctors’ are endangering the lives of patients.

[It’s] really the tip of the iceberg because remember they would have been investigated on the basis of the complaints that were raised by colleagues, patients or uncovered by our inspectors. So you can start wondering how many more there are. David Mametj, Head of Core Operations – HPCSA

The legislation that guides us is very explicit that no medical doctor will be allowed to practice medicine in South Africa if you have not sort that registration with the HPCSA… [we] confirm that the training you received is proper, that you are skilled enough and competent. David Mametj, Head of Core Operations – HPCSA

The SA Medical Association noticed a trend of these fake doctors during and after the pandemic.

The trend picked up across the globe as people dubbed themselves medical professionals.

Everybody just emerged as a health expert, giving out information on social media... It means that we have got a lot to do in terms of protecting the public. Dr Mvuyisi Mzukwa, chairperson – SA Medical Association

Mametj says, more people need to know that they are entitled to ask doctors to provide their registration with the HPCSA and their registration number.

Many of us don’t actually do that… Part of the solution is capacitating the public so that they are more vigilant with medical practitioners, to ask these types of questions for information. David Mametj, Head of Core Operations – HPCSA

This article first appeared on 947 : HPCSA flags rise in bogus doctors, 300 complaints received