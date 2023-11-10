



On Kfm Mornings with Darren, Sherlin and Sibs - Darren brings some 'research' from microbiologists to the table which explores what the two most dangerous foods are to reheat.

Darren says this is something you most probably already do which can be very dangerous - reheating rice and pasta which might give you 'fried rice syndrome.'

According to Darren's research, he says that microbiologists refer to 'fried rice syndrome' as a type of food poisoning caused by a bacteria called, Bacillus Cereus which thrives when cooked rice/pasta is left at room temperature for more than two hours.

Darren says reheating rice/pasta (yes, like the kind that's been in your fridge for the past week) can help this bacteria thrive, multiply and cause toxins which might cause vomiting, diarrhea and in severe cases, death is not impastable.

RELATED: I’M A MICROBIOLOGIST AND HERE’S WHAT (AND WHERE) I NEVER EAT

In 2008, a 20-year-old male died of 'Fried Rice Syndrome' after leaving rice out for five days and eating it.

Another mic drop moment is when Darren revealed a surpRICE-ing solution for this, "the worst thing to do is let food cool before refrigerating it."

We know, it's the OPPOSITE of what we've been taught to do! Apparently, it's best to put hot food in the fridge to avoid bacteria growth.

While we already have rules for chicken, fish and vegetables to worry about - now there's rice too - and Sibs just can't deal.

If I go, I go hey... there's just too much to keep an eye on. I've got to keep and eye on the chicken, the fish... and now the rice - it's too much. Sibongile Mafu - Kfm Mornings Presenter

Stay safe in the kitchen, folks!

This article first appeared on KFM : Reheating these 2 foods can leave you with a nasty surpRICE, says Darren Simpson