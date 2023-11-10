Reheating these 2 foods can leave you with a nasty surpRICE, says Darren Simpson
On Kfm Mornings with Darren, Sherlin and Sibs - Darren brings some 'research' from microbiologists to the table which explores what the two most dangerous foods are to reheat.
Darren says this is something you most probably already do which can be very dangerous - reheating rice and pasta which might give you 'fried rice syndrome.'
According to Darren's research, he says that microbiologists refer to 'fried rice syndrome' as a type of food poisoning caused by a bacteria called, Bacillus Cereus which thrives when cooked rice/pasta is left at room temperature for more than two hours.
Darren says reheating rice/pasta (yes, like the kind that's been in your fridge for the past week) can help this bacteria thrive, multiply and cause toxins which might cause vomiting, diarrhea and in severe cases, death is not impastable.
RELATED: I’M A MICROBIOLOGIST AND HERE’S WHAT (AND WHERE) I NEVER EAT
In 2008, a 20-year-old male died of 'Fried Rice Syndrome' after leaving rice out for five days and eating it.
Another mic drop moment is when Darren revealed a surpRICE-ing solution for this, "the worst thing to do is let food cool before refrigerating it."
We know, it's the OPPOSITE of what we've been taught to do! Apparently, it's best to put hot food in the fridge to avoid bacteria growth.
While we already have rules for chicken, fish and vegetables to worry about - now there's rice too - and Sibs just can't deal.
If I go, I go hey... there's just too much to keep an eye on. I've got to keep and eye on the chicken, the fish... and now the rice - it's too much.Sibongile Mafu - Kfm Mornings Presenter
Stay safe in the kitchen, folks!
This article first appeared on KFM : Reheating these 2 foods can leave you with a nasty surpRICE, says Darren Simpson
Source : liudmilachernetska. https://www.123rf.com/photo_172488929_food-blogger-recording-eating-show-on-camera-against-light-background-mukbang-vlog.html?vti=lb7mm45ntfakww4130-1-1
More from Lifestyle
'Motherhood can push you to your limits' - Do you have 'mom rage'?
There are degrees of 'mom rage' - from mild irritation to complete total and utter overwhelm and feeling out of control where you just feel like you've hit a wall.Read More
More than 400 MILLION people have diabetes: ‘This number is growing rapidly'
In South Africa, diabetes is the number one cause of death in women and the second in men.Read More
FAST Heroes: The importance of teaching children about strokes & it’s symptoms
The FAST Heroes organisation is on a mission to educate as many primary school children about what to do if someone experiences a stroke.Read More
Frequent visits to your grandparents can increase their life expectancy – study
The decade-long study found that those who received visits at least once a month were 39% less likely to die during the study.Read More
Tourists are returning to South Africa - what about loadshedding?
The sector will need to go green to deal with the country’s electricity crisis.Read More
Ubuntu offers lessons in how to treat people with disabilities – study
In the view of the AmaBomvane and ubuntu, disability is not seen as a problem which needs to be fixed but rather a state of being that must be treated with humanity and equality.Read More
The wonders of Spekboom: how it can bring down your carbon footprint
Spekboom is indigenous to South Africa and many have dubbed it a wonder plant.Read More
Golden Arrow Bus Service to launch fleet of electric buses in CPT late 2025
Gideon Neethling from Golden Arrow explains the plan to have about 60 electric buses on Cape Town's roads by Dec '25.Read More
[WATCH]: Welcome to South Ah! Mzansi express love for Trevor Noah's tourism ad
Tourism Minister Patricia de Lille and others praised the comedian's ad campaign on social media.Read More