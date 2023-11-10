Referendum Party: It's undemocratic to NOT call Cape Independence referendum
Lester Kiewit speaks with Phil Craig, Co-founder of the Cape Independence Advocacy Group and founder of Referendum Party
The Referendum Party is primarily aimed at DA voters who support the idea of Cape Independence.
Its mandate is to keep the DA in power as a coalition partner and have a referendum called on Western Cape being separated into its own state independent of the rest of South Africa.
RELATED: 'The WC becoming its own country CANNOT happen...it's politically unattainable'
Craig says that the party will be on the ballot both provincially and nationally for the 2024 elections.
There is a massive amount of support for Cape Independence, that is beyond doubt.Phil Craig, Co-founder - Cape Independence Advocacy Group/Referendum Party Founder
He says that in their last poll they found that a number of voters would support cape independence and they feel the people should have an opportunity to vote on a referendum.
RELATED: Should Western Cape become its own country? Poll suggests residents think so…
He adds that the sample that has been polled is representative of the demographics of the Western Cape.
We want the premier to listen to the people of the western cape and to actually give meaning to the word democracy.Phil Craig, Co-founder - Cape Independence Advocacy Group/Referendum Party Founder
Alan Winde is avoiding democracy and avoiding calling a referendum.Phil Craig, Co-founder - Cape Independence Advocacy Group/Referendum Party Founder
Listen to the interview above for more.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Referendum Party: It's undemocratic to NOT call Cape Independence referendum
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/handmadepictures/handmadepictures1706/handmadepictures170600148/80871824-cape-town-south-africa-aerial-view-shot-from-a-helicopter.jpg
More from Local
WC police say alleged CPUT stabber under police guard in hospital
The man, believed to be a student from the University of the Western Cape was arrested on Saturday over the stabbing of a CPUT female student.Read More
AfriForum drops private prosecution case against EFF
"Indeed, Standard Bank issued a formal apology to AfriForum for erroneously stating in an email to our lawyers that certain documents regarding EFF payments were fraudulent," said spokesperson Ernst Roets.Read More
NUM calls on Sibanye-Stillwater to find alternatives instead of retrenchments
The gold mine recently initiated a Section 189 process at its troubled Kloof 4 shaft, which has placed about 3,000 three thousand jobs at risk.Read More
At least 40 underground mine deaths since start of 2023 - NUM
Hundreds of workers from the union staged a protest in Carletonville on Saturday over the high number of fatalities at mines.Read More
Gauteng Education calls on NGOs to help curb pupil suicides
The department hosted the 2023 School Safety Indaba in Boksburg on Saturday, where it was looking at ways to make schools a safe environment for both pupils and staff.Read More
Cricket World Cup 2023: what it’ll take for South Africa to win
Second-ranked South Africa is the only African team to make it to the semi-finals at the 2023 Cricket World Cup.Read More
[WATCH] Was Trevor Noah's R33 million deal to promote SA worth it? You decide...
The ad has been praised by critics and viewers alike, being described as a "funny, insightful, and thought-provoking ad."Read More
'3/4 of households in Cape Town can't afford the cheapest home on the market'
There is more vacant and underutilised public land in Cape Town than in the entire area of Barcelona.Read More
'Illegal mining is multinational in nature' with over 300 convictions - Modise
Minister of Defence Thandi Modise on Friday said that over 4,000 people have been arrested on charges linked to the scourge. She said that about 2,700 of the accused were foreign nationals, hailing from several countries on the continent.Read More