[WATCH]: Welcome to South Ah! Mzansi express love for Trevor Noah's tourism ad
Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.
Welcome to South Ah! a place where social media is a platform where people can express their emotions towards you, either positively or negatively.
After much anticipation, the tourism ad featuring comedian Trevor Noah has finally been released, and it seems to be well-received by many.
MAN, TREVOR NOAH IS BRILLIANT!!!!!❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ You can tell he wrote this himself or had a big hand in in the script !! https://t.co/oDDBuPxLmn' Solomzi Thandubuntu (@Solphendukaa) November 10, 2023
Come to South Africa 🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦 pic.twitter.com/2l4FX3JBq8' Anele Mdoda (@Anele) November 9, 2023
Visit South Africa 🇿🇦 #TrevorNoah ad by the @TBCZA https://t.co/3tmPKZ8Qsy' Patricia de Lille (@PatriciaDeLille) November 9, 2023
The Tourism Business Council of South Africa's advertisement encourages tourists worldwide to choose South Africa as their top travel destination.
The “#TrevorNoah Tourism Campaign For South Africa” is live. #VisitSouthAfrica pic.twitter.com/ExOgftUbiJ' TBCSA (@TBCZA) November 9, 2023
Before the campaign, many South Africans questioned the allegations that Noah charged the council R33 million for the advert.
[ICYMI]' 702 (@Radio702) November 10, 2023
Comedian @Trevornoah spoke to @TheRealClementM about the #SAToursim deal on #TheCMShow
"I wish I had all the money that newspapers and tabloids says I have."
Watch the full interview here
🔗 https://t.co/d7E8trt2P9#TrevorNoah #TheCMShow #702WalkTheTalk pic.twitter.com/omJrIuU55c
