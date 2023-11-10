Erling Haaland asked for his shirt at half-time by Young Boys captain
Bongani Bingwa speaks to foreign correspondent, Adam Gilchrist about the world’s trending news stories.
(Skip to 3:21)
While shirt swapping among football players is not anything new, doing it at half-time however…
BSC Young Boys captain Mohamed Ali Camara asked Manchester City striker Erling Haaland for his shirt at half-time during a Champions League game on 7 November.
Camara approached the Norwegian footballer before they headed into the tunnel.
Haaland replied “you cannot do this” but granted the defender his wish.
You've got to take your chances if you want Erling Haaland's shirt 😅' Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) November 7, 2023
Mohamed Camara managed to get it at half-time 👕#UCL pic.twitter.com/S5puTnCxFn
The reaction to this has been extraordinary. Former Scotland strike Ally Mcoist said ‘100% no having this, it’s embarrassing’. We await with interest to see what happens when Manchester City play Chelsea, will they be queueing?Adam Gilchrist, foreign correspondent
This article first appeared on 947
Source : https://x.com/OpinionatedSF19/status/1722057127210934551?s=20
