Gaza siege: International reaction exposes rift between West and Global South

Streaming issues? Report here
Kenny Maistry 1500 x 1500 2020 Kenny Maistry 1500 x 1500 2020
Soulful Sundays with Kenny Maistry
10:00 - 13:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Soulful Sundays
See full line-up
Soulful Sundays with Kenny Maistry
10:00 - 13:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
WC police say alleged CPUT stabber under police guard in hospital The man, believed to be a student from the University of the Western Cape was arrested on Saturday over the stabbing of a CPUT fem... 12 November 2023 12:38 PM
AfriForum drops private prosecution case against EFF "Indeed, Standard Bank issued a formal apology to AfriForum for erroneously stating in an email to our lawyers that certain docume... 12 November 2023 12:12 PM
NUM calls on Sibanye-Stillwater to find alternatives instead of retrenchments The gold mine recently initiated a Section 189 process at its troubled Kloof 4 shaft, which has placed about 3,000 three thousand... 12 November 2023 9:01 AM
View all Local
DA calls for swift action following CPUT female stabbing In a video circulating on social media, a man can be seen stabbing the female student in the stomach, while she lay next to a pool... 12 November 2023 8:57 AM
Steenhuisen warns against ANC-EFF coalition 'desperate to loot' Western Cape John Steenhuisen warned congress delegates on Saturday that the Western Cape was the last province where there was anything left t... 11 November 2023 11:46 AM
SAJBD lodges application to ascertain details of Pandor, Hamas leader phone call On Wednesday, Pandor explained in Parliament that the call had been made at Hamas’ request - and she agreed to it to ascertain how... 10 November 2023 8:14 AM
View all Politics
Golden Arrow Bus Service to launch fleet of electric buses in CPT late 2025 Gideon Neethling from Golden Arrow explains the plan to have about 60 electric buses on Cape Town's roads by Dec '25. 10 November 2023 12:26 PM
New NSFAS funding model proposal expected before Cabinet by 2024 - Mashatile The funding scheme has recently been plagued by issues after its CEO was fired for irregular procurement, while students struggled... 10 November 2023 7:10 AM
Vida e caffè launches '100% South African' coffee blend The coffee shop chain wants to reignite the local coffee industry with this initiative, says CEO Darren Levy. 9 November 2023 9:39 PM
View all Business
'Motherhood can push you to your limits' - Do you have 'mom rage'? There are degrees of 'mom rage' - from mild irritation to complete total and utter overwhelm and feeling out of control where you... 12 November 2023 9:02 AM
More than 400 MILLION people have diabetes: ‘This number is growing rapidly' In South Africa, diabetes is the number one cause of death in women and the second in men. 11 November 2023 1:31 PM
FAST Heroes: The importance of teaching children about strokes & it’s symptoms The FAST Heroes organisation is on a mission to educate as many primary school children about what to do if someone experiences a... 11 November 2023 7:03 AM
View all Lifestyle
Cricket World Cup 2023: what it’ll take for South Africa to win Second-ranked South Africa is the only African team to make it to the semi-finals at the 2023 Cricket World Cup. 10 November 2023 5:24 PM
Football legend Dr Kaizer Motaung Snr inducted into the SA Hall of Fame Dr Kaizer Motaung Snr is a former football player, and the founder and chair of Kaizer Chiefs Football Club. 10 November 2023 3:01 PM
Erling Haaland asked for his shirt at half-time by Young Boys captain BSC Young Boys captain Mohamed Ali Camara approached the Manchester City striker before they headed into the tunnel at halftime. 10 November 2023 11:36 AM
View all Sport
Tyla and Musa Keys nominated for Grammy Awards Both musicians are nominated in the category, 'Best African Music Performance'. 11 November 2023 10:59 AM
[WATCH] Was Trevor Noah's R33 million deal to promote SA worth it? You decide... The ad has been praised by critics and viewers alike, being described as a "funny, insightful, and thought-provoking ad." 10 November 2023 2:58 PM
Bryan Adams’ ‘So Happy It Hurts’ tour opens in sold-out Pretoria this weekend Bryan Adams will perform at the SunBet Arena from 10 to 12 November. 10 November 2023 12:11 PM
View all Entertainment
'A lot of coverage on Israel-Hamas lacks maturity & introspection’ – Journalist The war in the middle east has been dominating news cycles, but how it is covered is rarely free from bias. 10 November 2023 2:29 PM
Gaza siege: International reaction exposes rift between West and Global South The question is: If the Global South is speaking this way on the issue, is the West listening? 10 November 2023 11:45 AM
How Saudi Arabia’s undisputed 2034 WC bid could tire Fifa’s human rights demands The fact that Saudi Arabia is on course to host football’s flagship event is no great surprise. 10 November 2023 10:51 AM
View all World
Renewal of AGOA (which gives exports duty-free access to US) not a done deal The US and 35 sub-Saharan African countries are currently meeting in Johannesburg for the 20th Agoa Forum. 2 November 2023 12:14 PM
Kenyan school beatings lead to death of at least 20 pupils A BBC Africa Eye investigation has revealed the deadly consequences of corporal punishment at schools in Kenya. 31 October 2023 3:57 PM
African universities starting strong with social impact global rankings Global university rankings now include social impact and African universities are off to a strong start. 27 October 2023 12:55 PM
View all Africa
Are the best people to lead organisations those with expertise in the business? 'A leading business expert shows why expertise really matters.' Ian Mann reviews 'Credible: The Power of Expert Leaders' by Amanda... 9 November 2023 7:35 PM
MANDY WIENER: Time to rethink VIP protection for politicians Taxpayers spend eyewatering amounts on now seemingly ineffective (and often excessively violent) VIP protection for politicians. 9 November 2023 6:31 AM
Why did so few brands plan for a Bok win, and keep the party going? She's sorely disappointed, says advertising fundi Zetu Damande. "As defending champions, I’d expect brands... to plan for the poss... 8 November 2023 9:08 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
World

Gaza siege: International reaction exposes rift between West and Global South

10 November 2023 11:45 AM
by The Conversation
Tags:
Israel and Palestine
The Conversation

The question is: If the Global South is speaking this way on the issue, is the West listening?

Article by Jorge Heine, Interim Director of the Frederick S. Pardee Center for the Study of the Longer-Range Future, Boston University.

The lopsidedness was stark: 120 countries voted in favor of a resolution before the United Nations on Oct. 26, 2023, calling for a “humanitarian truce” in the war in Gaza. A mere 14 countries voted against it.

But the numbers tell only half the story; equally significant was the way the votes fell. Those voting against the resolution included the United States and four members of the European Union. Meanwhile, about 45 members abstained – including 15 members of the EU, plus the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia and Japan.

Seldom has the isolation of the West been so apparent.

As a scholar who has written on the rise of the Global South – countries mainly, but not exclusively, in the Southern Hemisphere that are sometimes described as “developing,” “less developed” or “underdeveloped” – what strikes me is the degree to which this major fault line between the political North and South has risen again to the fore. It reflects long-in-the-making forces in world affairs.

While the leaders of countries like the U.S., the U.K. and Germany have been among the most strident supporters of Israel during the crisis, the same is not true for non-Western nations.

Key rising powers from the Global South have been among the most adamant nations outside the Arab world in their criticism of this unwavering Western support of Israel.

Indonesia and Turkey – both with large Muslim populations – have both been heavily critical of Israel’s bombing campaign in Gaza, a response to 1,400 Israelis being killed by Hamas militants on Oct. 7.

But they have been joined by the leaders of Brazil, South Africa and other Global South nations in taking a firm stand. President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva of Brazil went as far as to label the campaign in Gaza a “genocide” – a comment echoed by South Africa’s government when, on Nov. 6, 2023, it recalled its ambassador to Israel in protest. While the U.S. has used the word genocide in relation to Russia’s action in Ukraine, the Biden administration has pointedly said the term doesn’t apply to current events in Gaza.

The Global South’s coming of age

The international reaction to the war in Gaza reflects a deeper, long-standing trend in world politics that has seen the fracturing of the established U.S.-dominated, rules-based order. The growing influence of China and the fallout of the war in Ukraine – in which many Global South countries have remained neutral – has upended international relations.

Many analysts point to an emerging multipolar world in which members of the Global South have, as I have written, forged a new active nonaligment path.

And 2023 has been the year that has seen the coming of age of this more assertive Global South.

Protest for peace in Gaza / Wikimedia Commons: Byron Wu
Protest for peace in Gaza / Wikimedia Commons: Byron Wu

Some of this is structural. In August, Johannesburg hosted a summit of the BRICS group – a bloc that consists of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa – during which 21 countries from across the Global South applied to join. Six were invited to do so: Argentina, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates – and they will formally join in January 2024.

This 11-strong BRICS+ group will represent 46% of the world’s population and 38% of the world’s gross domestic product.

In contrast, the Group of Seven leading economies, or G7, represents less than 10% of the world’s population and 30% of the global economy.

On Nov. 7, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with his G7 counterparts in an attempt to forge a consensus on how to deal with the crisis in the Middle East. Speaking in Japan, he urged that the Western-dominated G7 speak with “one clear voice” on the Middle East crisis.

The question is, can the BRICS+ – and more generally the Global South – do likewise given that it includes an array of countries with very different political and economic systems?

Latin America’s pushback

The reaction to the Israel-Hamas violence suggests to me that the Global South is able to speak with, if not one voice, at least a chorus that is not discordant.

Historically, many African and Asian nations have tended to support the Palestinian cause – Indonesia does not even recognize the state of Israel.

But perhaps more surprising has been the strong reaction in Latin America to Israel’s actions in Gaza.

In short order, Bolivia broke diplomatic relations with Israel, and Chile and Colombia called their ambassadors from Jerusalem for consultations – an established diplomatic tool to indicate disapproval of a country’s conduct.

Brazil, in its capacity as then chair of the United Nations Security Council, introduced the resolution supporting a cease-fire in Gaza. Mexico’s permanent representative to the United Nations, Ambassador Alicia Buenrostro, called for the “occupying power” of Israel to cease its claim to the Palestinian territories.

Western denialism

The question is: If the Global South is speaking this way on the issue, is the West listening? The voting patterns of Western representatives at the U.N. suggest the answer is “no.”

In turn, this only adds to the general discontent across the developing world with the current structure of the U.N. Security Council and its lack of representativeness.

The fact that no country from Africa or Latin America is among the permanent members that enjoy veto power – compared with Western Europe, which is represented by both France and the U.K. – has long been a source of irritation in the Global South. So, too, is the perceived “double standard” being applied by the West to conflicts around the world. Whereas in Ukraine much is made of the humanitarian suffering being inflicted on the Ukrainian people, the same does not seem to apply to what is happening in Gaza, where Palestinian health authorities report more than 10,000 people have been killed in less than a month, 40% of them children.

More generally, there appears to be a degree of denial in the West over the tectonic shift in world order toward a more assertive Global South.

Western commentators and analysts from think tanks in London and Washington even contend that the very term “Global South” should not be used – with much of the criticism against the term directed at its alleged imprecision, but also because it would contribute to greater international polarization.

Yet, the term was never meant to be geographical. Rather, it is a geopolitical and geohistorical one – and one that is coming into its own with great verve as the Global South provides an alternative voice to the West, first over the conflict in Ukraine and now over Gaza. And no amount of Western denialism will be able to block it.

Article published courtesy of The Conversation.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Gaza siege: International reaction exposes rift between West and Global South




10 November 2023 11:45 AM
by The Conversation
Tags:
Israel and Palestine
The Conversation

More from World

© budastock/123rf.com

'A lot of coverage on Israel-Hamas lacks maturity & introspection’ – Journalist

10 November 2023 2:29 PM

The war in the middle east has been dominating news cycles, but how it is covered is rarely free from bias.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Fifa World Cup / Pixabay: QuinceCreative

How Saudi Arabia’s undisputed 2034 WC bid could tire Fifa’s human rights demands

10 November 2023 10:51 AM

The fact that Saudi Arabia is on course to host football’s flagship event is no great surprise.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Boycotting Israeli products / Wikimedia Commons: claudia gabriela marques vieira

Israel: why the brand boycotts probably won’t make much difference

10 November 2023 10:31 AM

The logic is straightforward enough: governments will listen if you hurt their companies’ bottom line. But when is this effective?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© dolgachov/123rf.com

189 rotting bodies found in 'eco-friendly' funeral home

10 November 2023 10:21 AM

Police arrested the owners of a Colorado funeral home after finding 189 decomposing bodies inside.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Pro-Palestine groups including BDS gathered outside Nasrec on 04 November 2023 to tell the Israel-aligned US to stand down from its endorsement of what they described as a genocide against Palestine. Picture: Eyewitness News/Nokukhanya Mntambo

Israel to implement temporary, localised 4-hour humanitarian 'pauses' in Gaza

10 November 2023 9:06 AM

The Israeli government has agreed to four-hour pauses to allow people to flee the fighting, though not to an actual ceasefire.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© baloon111/123rf.com

Airbnb launches upgrades making it easier to evaluate listed homes

9 November 2023 8:41 PM

Airbnb's Velma Corcoran talks about the platform's latest update ahead of the holiday season.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A robotic arm. Photo: Unsplash/Sufyan

Robotic arm kills factory worker in South Korea

9 November 2023 11:39 AM

The robotic arm failed to differentiate the worker from a box of vegetables.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Pro-Palestine groups including BDS gathered outside Nasrec on 04 November 2023 to tell the Israel-aligned US to stand down from its endorsement of what they described as a genocide against Palestine. Picture: Eyewitness News/Nokukhanya Mntambo

Israel-Hamas: The vital difference between a humanitarian pause and a ceasefire

9 November 2023 11:02 AM

The Israeli prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, has resisted all calls for a humanitarian pause and a ceasefire.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: D Alyansyah via Pixabay

Ukrainian military aid dies after receiving explosives as a gift

9 November 2023 10:07 AM

An aid to the Ukrainian military chief was killed after receiving a live grenade as a birthday present.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

www.123rf.com/aliaksab

'All lives matter but when lives are taken by monsters, those lives matter more'

8 November 2023 3:45 PM

Award-winning playwright Mike Van Graan explains his latest piece: 'The Gaza-Cide will be televised'

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

NUM calls on Sibanye-Stillwater to find alternatives instead of retrenchments

Local

AfriForum drops private prosecution case against EFF

Local

WC police say alleged CPUT stabber under police guard in hospital

Local

EWN Highlights

CT pro-Palestine march: 'We stand for Palestinians' self-determination': Mbalula

12 November 2023 1:13 PM

Malema urges EFF members to run clean election campaign

12 November 2023 12:34 PM

DHA to release White Paper on Citizenship, Immigration and Refugee Protection

12 November 2023 11:46 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA