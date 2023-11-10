'Illegal mining is multinational in nature' with over 300 convictions - Modise
JOHANNESURG - The Justice, Crime Prevention, and Security Cluster has confirmed that 329 people were convicted for crimes related to illegal mining between April and August 2023.
Defence Minister Thandi Modise, Police Minister Bheki Cele, and Justice Minister Ronald Lamola briefed the media in Pretoria on Friday morning, focusing on the government’s concerted efforts to tackle the scourge.
President Cyril Ramaphosa urged the cluster to implement inter-ministerial operations to address the spate of illegal mining in the country.
READ: How lax legislative loopholes are allowing illegal mining to thrive in SA
Modise said the Justice, Crime Prevention, and Security Cluster has arrested over 4,000 people linked to illegal mining activities.
She said that about 2,700 of the accused were foreign nationals, hailing from several countries in the southern hemisphere on the African continent.
Modise says it is time for government to engage neighbouring countries, as the country’s economy is under attack due to illegal mining activities.
“These arrests indicate the multinational nature of illegal mining. It must be clearly stated that anyone who comes into conflict with the laws of the Republic of South Africa shall be dealt with harshly according to our criminal justice system.”
She added that government is in the process of drawing up legislation to legalise artisanal and small-scale mining.
This article first appeared on EWN : 'Illegal mining is multinational in nature' with over 300 convictions - Modise
Source : @SAPoliceService/Twitter
