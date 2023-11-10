Bryan Adams’ ‘So Happy It Hurts’ tour opens in sold-out Pretoria this weekend

Streaming issues? Report here
Soulful Sundays
13:00 - 16:00
Soulful Sundays
13:00 - 16:00
Latest Local
WC police say alleged CPUT stabber under police guard in hospital The man, believed to be a student from the University of the Western Cape was arrested on Saturday over the stabbing of a CPUT fem... 12 November 2023 12:38 PM
AfriForum drops private prosecution case against EFF "Indeed, Standard Bank issued a formal apology to AfriForum for erroneously stating in an email to our lawyers that certain docume... 12 November 2023 12:12 PM
NUM calls on Sibanye-Stillwater to find alternatives instead of retrenchments The gold mine recently initiated a Section 189 process at its troubled Kloof 4 shaft, which has placed about 3,000 three thousand... 12 November 2023 9:01 AM
View all Local
DA calls for swift action following CPUT female stabbing In a video circulating on social media, a man can be seen stabbing the female student in the stomach, while she lay next to a pool... 12 November 2023 8:57 AM
Steenhuisen warns against ANC-EFF coalition 'desperate to loot' Western Cape John Steenhuisen warned congress delegates on Saturday that the Western Cape was the last province where there was anything left t... 11 November 2023 11:46 AM
SAJBD lodges application to ascertain details of Pandor, Hamas leader phone call On Wednesday, Pandor explained in Parliament that the call had been made at Hamas’ request - and she agreed to it to ascertain how... 10 November 2023 8:14 AM
View all Politics
Golden Arrow Bus Service to launch fleet of electric buses in CPT late 2025 Gideon Neethling from Golden Arrow explains the plan to have about 60 electric buses on Cape Town's roads by Dec '25. 10 November 2023 12:26 PM
New NSFAS funding model proposal expected before Cabinet by 2024 - Mashatile The funding scheme has recently been plagued by issues after its CEO was fired for irregular procurement, while students struggled... 10 November 2023 7:10 AM
Vida e caffè launches '100% South African' coffee blend The coffee shop chain wants to reignite the local coffee industry with this initiative, says CEO Darren Levy. 9 November 2023 9:39 PM
View all Business
'Motherhood can push you to your limits' - Do you have 'mom rage'? There are degrees of 'mom rage' - from mild irritation to complete total and utter overwhelm and feeling out of control where you... 12 November 2023 9:02 AM
More than 400 MILLION people have diabetes: ‘This number is growing rapidly' In South Africa, diabetes is the number one cause of death in women and the second in men. 11 November 2023 1:31 PM
FAST Heroes: The importance of teaching children about strokes & it’s symptoms The FAST Heroes organisation is on a mission to educate as many primary school children about what to do if someone experiences a... 11 November 2023 7:03 AM
View all Lifestyle
Cricket World Cup 2023: what it’ll take for South Africa to win Second-ranked South Africa is the only African team to make it to the semi-finals at the 2023 Cricket World Cup. 10 November 2023 5:24 PM
Football legend Dr Kaizer Motaung Snr inducted into the SA Hall of Fame Dr Kaizer Motaung Snr is a former football player, and the founder and chair of Kaizer Chiefs Football Club. 10 November 2023 3:01 PM
Erling Haaland asked for his shirt at half-time by Young Boys captain BSC Young Boys captain Mohamed Ali Camara approached the Manchester City striker before they headed into the tunnel at halftime. 10 November 2023 11:36 AM
View all Sport
Tyla and Musa Keys nominated for Grammy Awards Both musicians are nominated in the category, 'Best African Music Performance'. 11 November 2023 10:59 AM
[WATCH] Was Trevor Noah's R33 million deal to promote SA worth it? You decide... The ad has been praised by critics and viewers alike, being described as a "funny, insightful, and thought-provoking ad." 10 November 2023 2:58 PM
Bryan Adams’ ‘So Happy It Hurts’ tour opens in sold-out Pretoria this weekend Bryan Adams will perform at the SunBet Arena from 10 to 12 November. 10 November 2023 12:11 PM
View all Entertainment
'A lot of coverage on Israel-Hamas lacks maturity & introspection’ – Journalist The war in the middle east has been dominating news cycles, but how it is covered is rarely free from bias. 10 November 2023 2:29 PM
Gaza siege: International reaction exposes rift between West and Global South The question is: If the Global South is speaking this way on the issue, is the West listening? 10 November 2023 11:45 AM
How Saudi Arabia’s undisputed 2034 WC bid could tire Fifa’s human rights demands The fact that Saudi Arabia is on course to host football’s flagship event is no great surprise. 10 November 2023 10:51 AM
View all World
Renewal of AGOA (which gives exports duty-free access to US) not a done deal The US and 35 sub-Saharan African countries are currently meeting in Johannesburg for the 20th Agoa Forum. 2 November 2023 12:14 PM
Kenyan school beatings lead to death of at least 20 pupils A BBC Africa Eye investigation has revealed the deadly consequences of corporal punishment at schools in Kenya. 31 October 2023 3:57 PM
African universities starting strong with social impact global rankings Global university rankings now include social impact and African universities are off to a strong start. 27 October 2023 12:55 PM
View all Africa
Are the best people to lead organisations those with expertise in the business? 'A leading business expert shows why expertise really matters.' Ian Mann reviews 'Credible: The Power of Expert Leaders' by Amanda... 9 November 2023 7:35 PM
MANDY WIENER: Time to rethink VIP protection for politicians Taxpayers spend eyewatering amounts on now seemingly ineffective (and often excessively violent) VIP protection for politicians. 9 November 2023 6:31 AM
Why did so few brands plan for a Bok win, and keep the party going? She's sorely disappointed, says advertising fundi Zetu Damande. "As defending champions, I’d expect brands... to plan for the poss... 8 November 2023 9:08 PM
View all Opinion
Bryan Adams’ ‘So Happy It Hurts’ tour opens in sold-out Pretoria this weekend

10 November 2023 12:11 PM
by Chanté Ho Hip

Bryan Adams will perform at the SunBet Arena from 10 to 12 November.

Bryan Adams’ ‘So Happy It Hurts’ tour opens in Pretoria today.

The Canadian singer has garnered a reputation for being one of the most exciting live acts for over four decades.

Adams will perform to a sold-out crowd at the SunBet Arena, Time Square in Pretoria from 10 to 12 November.

The South African leg of the tour opened in Cape Town, with two sold-out shows.

Needless to say, Mzansi was excited to see the singer live.

Are you heading to one of the sold-out shows?

We’ve put together a list of our favourite Bryan Adams songs to get you pumped up:

1) ‘Cut Like A Knife’ (1983)

2) ‘Straight From The Heart’ (1983)

3) ‘Summer of 69’ (1984)

4) ‘It’s Only Love’ (1985)

5) ‘Heaven’ (1985)

6) ‘Everything I Do, I Do It For You’ (1991)

7) ‘Can’t Stop This Thing We Started’ (1991)

8) ‘Please Forgive Me’ (1993)

9) ‘Have You Ever Really Loved A Woman?’ (1995)

10) ‘All For Love’ (1993)


This article first appeared on 947 : Bryan Adams’ ‘So Happy It Hurts’ tour opens in sold-out Pretoria this weekend




10 November 2023 12:11 PM
by Chanté Ho Hip

More from Entertainment

South Africa musician, Tyla. Photo: X/@Tylauraa

Tyla and Musa Keys nominated for Grammy Awards

11 November 2023 10:59 AM

Both musicians are nominated in the category, 'Best African Music Performance'.

Video screenshot.

[WATCH] Was Trevor Noah's R33 million deal to promote SA worth it? You decide...

10 November 2023 2:58 PM

The ad has been praised by critics and viewers alike, being described as a "funny, insightful, and thought-provoking ad."

FILE: Springbok director of rugby Rassie Erasmus. Picture: Twitter/@Springboks

"Rassie's already planning that triple world cup win" for 2027 - Sports Writer

9 November 2023 3:19 PM

Greenaway explains why he believes that Rassie Erasmus can still improve the Springboks to get them to another World Cup victory.

Screengrab from video of Rachel Kolisi being hit by a rugby ball during Springboks trophy tour on Instagram - RugbyPass @rugbypass

[WATCH] Woman who hit Rachel Kolisi with rugby ball during trophy tour confesses

9 November 2023 11:09 AM

‘I did not mean to hit the first lady on the head.'

The US actors union, Sag-Aftra, has been on strike for almost four months. Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Eden, Janine and Jim

Hollywood actors' strike officially ends after 118 days

9 November 2023 8:35 AM

The US actors union has agreed to a deal with Hollywood studios to end the strike.

Image source: Screengrab on X

[PIC] Springboks tour bus crashes into someone's stoep in East London

9 November 2023 8:17 AM

The bus that drove the triumphant Springboks around East London on its World Cup trophy tour crashed onto someone's stoep.

Image source: Wikimedia Commons by Husky22

'The Simpsons' no longer includes gag of Homer strangling Bart

8 November 2023 1:48 PM

'The Simpsons' will no longer feature scenes of Homer strangling Bart as ‘times have changed.’

FILE: Dr John Kani. Picture: Karabo Tebele/702

Veteran actor Dr John Kani honoured with Order of the British Empire

8 November 2023 1:19 PM

Dr John Kani has a remarkable career spanning over six decades.

British celebrity chef, Gordon Ramsay. Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Dave Pullig

Happy 57th birthday, Gordon Ramsay! Here are 8 hilarious insults by the chef

8 November 2023 11:25 AM

We put together a list of our favourite Gordon Ramsay insults.

Image source: Screengrab from X: MCU - Direct

[PREVIEW] 'The Marvels' feature other Marvel Cinematic Universe heroes and more

8 November 2023 11:06 AM

Yes, there will be spoilers ahead.

NUM calls on Sibanye-Stillwater to find alternatives instead of retrenchments

Local

AfriForum drops private prosecution case against EFF

Local

WC police say alleged CPUT stabber under police guard in hospital

Local

EWN Highlights

CT pro-Palestine march: 'We stand for Palestinians' self-determination': Mbalula

12 November 2023 1:13 PM

Malema urges EFF members to run clean election campaign

12 November 2023 12:34 PM

DHA to release White Paper on Citizenship, Immigration and Refugee Protection

12 November 2023 11:46 AM

