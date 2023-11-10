



Bryan Adams’ ‘So Happy It Hurts’ tour opens in Pretoria today.

The Canadian singer has garnered a reputation for being one of the most exciting live acts for over four decades.

Adams will perform to a sold-out crowd at the SunBet Arena, Time Square in Pretoria from 10 to 12 November.

The South African leg of the tour opened in Cape Town, with two sold-out shows.

Needless to say, Mzansi was excited to see the singer live.

Are you heading to one of the sold-out shows?

We’ve put together a list of our favourite Bryan Adams songs to get you pumped up:

1) ‘Cut Like A Knife’ (1983)

2) ‘Straight From The Heart’ (1983)

3) ‘Summer of 69’ (1984)

4) ‘It’s Only Love’ (1985)

5) ‘Heaven’ (1985)

6) ‘Everything I Do, I Do It For You’ (1991)

7) ‘Can’t Stop This Thing We Started’ (1991)

8) ‘Please Forgive Me’ (1993)

9) ‘Have You Ever Really Loved A Woman?’ (1995)

10) ‘All For Love’ (1993)

This article first appeared on 947 : Bryan Adams’ ‘So Happy It Hurts’ tour opens in sold-out Pretoria this weekend