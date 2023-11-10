Bryan Adams’ ‘So Happy It Hurts’ tour opens in sold-out Pretoria this weekend
Bryan Adams’ ‘So Happy It Hurts’ tour opens in Pretoria today.
The Canadian singer has garnered a reputation for being one of the most exciting live acts for over four decades.
Adams will perform to a sold-out crowd at the SunBet Arena, Time Square in Pretoria from 10 to 12 November.
The South African leg of the tour opened in Cape Town, with two sold-out shows.
Needless to say, Mzansi was excited to see the singer live.
Are you heading to one of the sold-out shows?
We’ve put together a list of our favourite Bryan Adams songs to get you pumped up:
1) ‘Cut Like A Knife’ (1983)
2) ‘Straight From The Heart’ (1983)
3) ‘Summer of 69’ (1984)
4) ‘It’s Only Love’ (1985)
5) ‘Heaven’ (1985)
6) ‘Everything I Do, I Do It For You’ (1991)
7) ‘Can’t Stop This Thing We Started’ (1991)
8) ‘Please Forgive Me’ (1993)
9) ‘Have You Ever Really Loved A Woman?’ (1995)
10) ‘All For Love’ (1993)
This article first appeared on 947 : Bryan Adams’ ‘So Happy It Hurts’ tour opens in sold-out Pretoria this weekend
Source : https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Bryan_Adams_Hamburg_MG_0631_flickr.jpg
