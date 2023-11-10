



John Maytham speaks with Professor Guy Midgley, Acting Director for the School for Climate Studies and the Centre for Invasion Biology at Stellenbosch University

The Portulacaria Afra or Spekboom is a succulent plant indigenous to the Eastern Cape.

This plant has been a topic of discussion for its supposed carbon-sequestration abilities and multiple uses.

Some claim it can sequester more carbon per hectare that the Amazon rainforest, which means it could be an important asset in mitigating climate change.

RELATED: The benefits of boosting electric vehicle production in SA

In order to make use of this carbon sequestration abilities Midgley says that this Spekboom has to be planted in the right areas with the right climate.

If you invest in planting the wrong kinds of trees in the wrong kinds of places… you are driving things in the wrong direction. Guy Midgley, Acting Director for the School for Climate Studies and the Centre for Invasion Biology

Spekboom in Tokai Park. Image credit: Elzanne Singels on Facebook

In addition to this it has been said to be a valuable tool in land restoration and has been used in locally crafted gin, soap, and food.

Listen to the interview above for more.

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : The wonders of Spekboom: how it can bring down your carbon footprint