The wonders of Spekboom: how it can bring down your carbon footprint

Streaming issues? Report here
702-weekend-breakfast-temporary-thumbnail-2023jpg 702-weekend-breakfast-temporary-thumbnail-2023jpg
Soulful Sundays
13:00 - 16:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Soulful Sundays
See full line-up
Soulful Sundays
13:00 - 16:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
WC police say alleged CPUT stabber under police guard in hospital The man, believed to be a student from the University of the Western Cape was arrested on Saturday over the stabbing of a CPUT fem... 12 November 2023 12:38 PM
AfriForum drops private prosecution case against EFF "Indeed, Standard Bank issued a formal apology to AfriForum for erroneously stating in an email to our lawyers that certain docume... 12 November 2023 12:12 PM
NUM calls on Sibanye-Stillwater to find alternatives instead of retrenchments The gold mine recently initiated a Section 189 process at its troubled Kloof 4 shaft, which has placed about 3,000 three thousand... 12 November 2023 9:01 AM
View all Local
DA calls for swift action following CPUT female stabbing In a video circulating on social media, a man can be seen stabbing the female student in the stomach, while she lay next to a pool... 12 November 2023 8:57 AM
Steenhuisen warns against ANC-EFF coalition 'desperate to loot' Western Cape John Steenhuisen warned congress delegates on Saturday that the Western Cape was the last province where there was anything left t... 11 November 2023 11:46 AM
SAJBD lodges application to ascertain details of Pandor, Hamas leader phone call On Wednesday, Pandor explained in Parliament that the call had been made at Hamas’ request - and she agreed to it to ascertain how... 10 November 2023 8:14 AM
View all Politics
Golden Arrow Bus Service to launch fleet of electric buses in CPT late 2025 Gideon Neethling from Golden Arrow explains the plan to have about 60 electric buses on Cape Town's roads by Dec '25. 10 November 2023 12:26 PM
New NSFAS funding model proposal expected before Cabinet by 2024 - Mashatile The funding scheme has recently been plagued by issues after its CEO was fired for irregular procurement, while students struggled... 10 November 2023 7:10 AM
Vida e caffè launches '100% South African' coffee blend The coffee shop chain wants to reignite the local coffee industry with this initiative, says CEO Darren Levy. 9 November 2023 9:39 PM
View all Business
'Motherhood can push you to your limits' - Do you have 'mom rage'? There are degrees of 'mom rage' - from mild irritation to complete total and utter overwhelm and feeling out of control where you... 12 November 2023 9:02 AM
More than 400 MILLION people have diabetes: ‘This number is growing rapidly' In South Africa, diabetes is the number one cause of death in women and the second in men. 11 November 2023 1:31 PM
FAST Heroes: The importance of teaching children about strokes & it’s symptoms The FAST Heroes organisation is on a mission to educate as many primary school children about what to do if someone experiences a... 11 November 2023 7:03 AM
View all Lifestyle
Cricket World Cup 2023: what it’ll take for South Africa to win Second-ranked South Africa is the only African team to make it to the semi-finals at the 2023 Cricket World Cup. 10 November 2023 5:24 PM
Football legend Dr Kaizer Motaung Snr inducted into the SA Hall of Fame Dr Kaizer Motaung Snr is a former football player, and the founder and chair of Kaizer Chiefs Football Club. 10 November 2023 3:01 PM
Erling Haaland asked for his shirt at half-time by Young Boys captain BSC Young Boys captain Mohamed Ali Camara approached the Manchester City striker before they headed into the tunnel at halftime. 10 November 2023 11:36 AM
View all Sport
Tyla and Musa Keys nominated for Grammy Awards Both musicians are nominated in the category, 'Best African Music Performance'. 11 November 2023 10:59 AM
[WATCH] Was Trevor Noah's R33 million deal to promote SA worth it? You decide... The ad has been praised by critics and viewers alike, being described as a "funny, insightful, and thought-provoking ad." 10 November 2023 2:58 PM
Bryan Adams’ ‘So Happy It Hurts’ tour opens in sold-out Pretoria this weekend Bryan Adams will perform at the SunBet Arena from 10 to 12 November. 10 November 2023 12:11 PM
View all Entertainment
'A lot of coverage on Israel-Hamas lacks maturity & introspection’ – Journalist The war in the middle east has been dominating news cycles, but how it is covered is rarely free from bias. 10 November 2023 2:29 PM
Gaza siege: International reaction exposes rift between West and Global South The question is: If the Global South is speaking this way on the issue, is the West listening? 10 November 2023 11:45 AM
How Saudi Arabia’s undisputed 2034 WC bid could tire Fifa’s human rights demands The fact that Saudi Arabia is on course to host football’s flagship event is no great surprise. 10 November 2023 10:51 AM
View all World
Renewal of AGOA (which gives exports duty-free access to US) not a done deal The US and 35 sub-Saharan African countries are currently meeting in Johannesburg for the 20th Agoa Forum. 2 November 2023 12:14 PM
Kenyan school beatings lead to death of at least 20 pupils A BBC Africa Eye investigation has revealed the deadly consequences of corporal punishment at schools in Kenya. 31 October 2023 3:57 PM
African universities starting strong with social impact global rankings Global university rankings now include social impact and African universities are off to a strong start. 27 October 2023 12:55 PM
View all Africa
Are the best people to lead organisations those with expertise in the business? 'A leading business expert shows why expertise really matters.' Ian Mann reviews 'Credible: The Power of Expert Leaders' by Amanda... 9 November 2023 7:35 PM
MANDY WIENER: Time to rethink VIP protection for politicians Taxpayers spend eyewatering amounts on now seemingly ineffective (and often excessively violent) VIP protection for politicians. 9 November 2023 6:31 AM
Why did so few brands plan for a Bok win, and keep the party going? She's sorely disappointed, says advertising fundi Zetu Damande. "As defending champions, I’d expect brands... to plan for the poss... 8 November 2023 9:08 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle

The wonders of Spekboom: how it can bring down your carbon footprint

10 November 2023 12:50 PM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
spekboom

Spekboom is indigenous to South Africa and many have dubbed it a wonder plant.

John Maytham speaks with Professor Guy Midgley, Acting Director for the School for Climate Studies and the Centre for Invasion Biology at Stellenbosch University

The Portulacaria Afra or Spekboom is a succulent plant indigenous to the Eastern Cape.

This plant has been a topic of discussion for its supposed carbon-sequestration abilities and multiple uses.

Some claim it can sequester more carbon per hectare that the Amazon rainforest, which means it could be an important asset in mitigating climate change.

RELATED: The benefits of boosting electric vehicle production in SA

In order to make use of this carbon sequestration abilities Midgley says that this Spekboom has to be planted in the right areas with the right climate.

If you invest in planting the wrong kinds of trees in the wrong kinds of places… you are driving things in the wrong direction.

Guy Midgley, Acting Director for the School for Climate Studies and the Centre for Invasion Biology
Spekboom in Tokai Park. Image credit: Elzanne Singels on Facebook
Spekboom in Tokai Park. Image credit: Elzanne Singels on Facebook

In addition to this it has been said to be a valuable tool in land restoration and has been used in locally crafted gin, soap, and food.

Listen to the interview above for more.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : The wonders of Spekboom: how it can bring down your carbon footprint




10 November 2023 12:50 PM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
spekboom

More from Lifestyle

Picture: Pixabay

'Motherhood can push you to your limits' - Do you have 'mom rage'?

12 November 2023 9:02 AM

There are degrees of 'mom rage' - from mild irritation to complete total and utter overwhelm and feeling out of control where you just feel like you've hit a wall.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Pixabay

More than 400 MILLION people have diabetes: ‘This number is growing rapidly'

11 November 2023 1:31 PM

In South Africa, diabetes is the number one cause of death in women and the second in men.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Gerd Altmann from Pixabay

FAST Heroes: The importance of teaching children about strokes & it’s symptoms

11 November 2023 7:03 AM

The FAST Heroes organisation is on a mission to educate as many primary school children about what to do if someone experiences a stroke.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image copyright: galitskaya/123rf.com

Frequent visits to your grandparents can increase their life expectancy – study

10 November 2023 5:12 PM

The decade-long study found that those who received visits at least once a month were 39% less likely to die during the study.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Tourists from China on top of Table Mountain in Cape Town, South Africa. © glowonconcept/123rf.com

Tourists are returning to South Africa - what about loadshedding?

10 November 2023 2:43 PM

The sector will need to go green to deal with the country’s electricity crisis.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© Artur Szczybylo/123rf.com

Ubuntu offers lessons in how to treat people with disabilities – study

10 November 2023 1:24 PM

In the view of the AmaBomvane and ubuntu, disability is not seen as a problem which needs to be fixed but rather a state of being that must be treated with humanity and equality.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Food blogger recording eating show on camera against light background. Mukbang vlog

Reheating these 2 foods can leave you with a nasty surpRICE, says Darren Simpson

10 November 2023 12:45 PM

Darren Simpson explains why these two foods shouldn't be reheated.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

One of the Golden Arrow electric buses. Picture: @mec_mitchell/Twitter

Golden Arrow Bus Service to launch fleet of electric buses in CPT late 2025

10 November 2023 12:26 PM

Gideon Neethling from Golden Arrow explains the plan to have about 60 electric buses on Cape Town's roads by Dec '25.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Video screenshot.

[WATCH]: Welcome to South Ah! Mzansi express love for Trevor Noah's tourism ad

10 November 2023 12:06 PM

Tourism Minister Patricia de Lille and others praised the comedian's ad campaign on social media.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Many employees have become disengaged with their jobs. Picture: Magnet.me from Pixabay

9 jobs with highest paying salaries in SA (according to Darren Simpson)

10 November 2023 11:07 AM

Kfm Mornings might have you wanting to make career moves after this one.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

NUM calls on Sibanye-Stillwater to find alternatives instead of retrenchments

Local

AfriForum drops private prosecution case against EFF

Local

WC police say alleged CPUT stabber under police guard in hospital

Local

EWN Highlights

CT pro-Palestine march: 'We stand for Palestinians' self-determination': Mbalula

12 November 2023 1:13 PM

Malema urges EFF members to run clean election campaign

12 November 2023 12:34 PM

DHA to release White Paper on Citizenship, Immigration and Refugee Protection

12 November 2023 11:46 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA