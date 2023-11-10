'A lot of coverage on Israel-Hamas lacks maturity & introspection’ – Journalist





Clement Manyathela speaks with Arwa Damon, resident senior fellow at the Atlantic Council’s Rafik Hariri Centre for the Middle East and former CNN Correspondent and William Bird, Director at Media Monitoring Africa

Whenever a conflict breaks out there is bound to be disinformation and biases shining through in reporting.

In the case of the war between Hamas and Israel, whenever there is media coverage on one side of the conflict the other side may view it as manipulative or even propaganda.

This means it is extremely important for the media to be fair, objective, and reliable when reporting on this tragic event.

Damon says it is extremely challenging to cover war because every side in a conflict will try and push their propaganda.

We are all highly aware of this, and if we are not, we should be. Everything needs to get taken with a level of scepticism. Arwa Damon, Resident Senior Fellow - Atlantic Council’s Rafik Hariri Centre for the Middle East

She adds when you are experiencing this on the ground with the civilians suffering through this, it breaks the entire conflict down and the pain of the person becomes the undeniable truth.

It does not matter whose fault it is. It does not matter who started it. There is the reality in front of you that is a reality of pain. Arwa Damon, Resident Senior Fellow - Atlantic Council’s Rafik Hariri Centre for the Middle East

When you bring it down to one person’s story, it is very straightforward. Arwa Damon, Resident Senior Fellow - Atlantic Council’s Rafik Hariri Centre for the Middle East

Bird says that misinformation and propaganda or a staple of war and all the information coming forward makes it very difficult to know exactly what is happening.

He adds that largely getting information from correspondents makes it very difficult for people to know who or what to trust.

Damon says that she feels a lot of western media coverage is not doing enough to question the information put forward to ensure that it is reliable.

A lot of the coverage is lacking a certain level of maturity and introspection. Arwa Damon, Resident Senior Fellow - Atlantic Council’s Rafik Hariri Centre for the Middle East

She adds that there is a double standard being put forward that is disadvantaging Palestinians.

For the Palestinian population specifically, it is very difficult for them to realise that for decades and still today they have had to continue to make the case… that they are human. That they are not less than. Arwa Damon, Resident Senior Fellow - Atlantic Council’s Rafik Hariri Centre for the Middle East

