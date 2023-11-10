[WATCH] Was Trevor Noah's R33 million deal to promote SA worth it? You decide...
Comedian and former US talk show host, Trevor Noah made headlines this year after claims circulated of him receiving R33 million in taxpayers' money from the government to promote Brand South Africa in a five-minute promo.
While on sister station 702, Noah said that he was approached by corporates for a fee less than R33 million.
"We can’t afford to not have tourists in this country, that’s terrible for us," said Noah, adding "Guys, I can’t work for government because I want to talk about government."
Cut-forward to this week, the advertisement has finally been released.
Was it worth the alleged R33 million? Take a look for yourself.
The Tourism Business Council of South Africa's advertisement takes a great spin on how South Africa is perceived by tourists and challenges some of these misconceptions, whether it be about our weather, luxury, standard of living and of course, our wildlife.
The ad has been praised by critics and viewers alike, being described as a "funny, insightful, and thought-provoking ad."
It's safe to say that Mzansi thinks the alleged R33 million was well-spent.
I wanna hate on that Trevor Noah tourism advert but it’s too good' ChrisExcel (@ChrisExcel102) November 10, 2023
I’ve watched it 10 times I can’t find any mistakes 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/6bKWgrvnOb
MAN, TREVOR NOAH IS BRILLIANT!!!!!❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ You can tell he wrote this himself or had a big hand in in the script !! https://t.co/oDDBuPxLmn' Solomzi Thandubuntu (@Solphendukaa) November 10, 2023
Trevor Noah's South Africa Tourism Ad: A Masterpiece' Ka Zulu (@Ltd_Pty_) November 10, 2023
Trevor Noah's South Africa tourism ad is a hilarious and heartwarming video that showcases the country's natural beauty, rich culture, and diverse people.
The ad opens with Noah explaining that he's tired of people asking him… pic.twitter.com/0ELUcdbaAc
Ladies and Gentlemen, I have watched Trevor Noah's advert over 30 times now and I couldn't find a single pothole in it. pic.twitter.com/MzNVG5aKGJ' Sir Cabonena Alfred (@alfred_cabonena) November 10, 2023
This Trevor Noah Visit South Africa ad is top-tier🚀🚀🚀 and it came at the perfect time, given that South Africa is the talk of the world right now thanks to the #Springboks win.🇿🇦🇿🇦🏆🏆🏆' TK_Nala 📚 (@NalaThokozane) November 10, 2023
R34m dude 🔥 pic.twitter.com/nF37DXS3em
702's Clement Manyathela interviewed Trevor in September and the comedian poured cold water over claims that government will pay him millions in taxpayers’ money to promote brand South Africa. Watch the interview below:
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : [WATCH] Was Trevor Noah's R33 million deal to promote SA worth it? You decide...
