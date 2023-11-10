Frequent visits to your grandparents can increase their life expectancy – study
John Maytham interviews Dr Hamish Foster, Clinical Research Fellow at The School of Health and Wellbeing at Glasgow University and one of the Head Researchers.
A decade-long study involving 458,000 UK adults in their fifties, sixties, and seventies has shown a strong link between regular visits from friends and family and increased life expectancy for the elderly.
It found that those who received visits at least once a month were found to be 39% less likely to die during the study's 13-year duration, compared to those who were never visited.
The study identified five key factors related to social connection:
- Living alone
- Feeling lonely
- Having someone to confide in
- Participating in group activities
- Frequent visits
Unfortunately, the study showed that the lack of all five types of social interaction doubled the risk of death.
Foster notes that loneliness and social isolation are linked to various other health concerns.
For example, being lonely can affect ones immune system, and being socially isolated can lead to depression.
Both of these factors can affect ones risk of dying, but can also lead to other unhealthy behaviours such as smoking and drinking, which will also have an impact on their overall health, he adds.
RELATED: The vital role of grandparents in SA family structure
If you do have elderly relatives, staying in touch and visiting them, it can have an impact it seems.Dr Hamish Foster, Clinical Research Fellow – School of Health and Wellbeing at Glasgow University
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Frequent visits to your grandparents can increase their life expectancy – study
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_89048216_hands-of-an-old-woman-and-a-young-man-caring-for-the-elderly-close-up-.html
More from Lifestyle
'Motherhood can push you to your limits' - Do you have 'mom rage'?
There are degrees of 'mom rage' - from mild irritation to complete total and utter overwhelm and feeling out of control where you just feel like you've hit a wall.Read More
More than 400 MILLION people have diabetes: ‘This number is growing rapidly'
In South Africa, diabetes is the number one cause of death in women and the second in men.Read More
FAST Heroes: The importance of teaching children about strokes & it’s symptoms
The FAST Heroes organisation is on a mission to educate as many primary school children about what to do if someone experiences a stroke.Read More
Tourists are returning to South Africa - what about loadshedding?
The sector will need to go green to deal with the country’s electricity crisis.Read More
Ubuntu offers lessons in how to treat people with disabilities – study
In the view of the AmaBomvane and ubuntu, disability is not seen as a problem which needs to be fixed but rather a state of being that must be treated with humanity and equality.Read More
The wonders of Spekboom: how it can bring down your carbon footprint
Spekboom is indigenous to South Africa and many have dubbed it a wonder plant.Read More
Reheating these 2 foods can leave you with a nasty surpRICE, says Darren Simpson
Darren Simpson explains why these two foods shouldn't be reheated.Read More
Golden Arrow Bus Service to launch fleet of electric buses in CPT late 2025
Gideon Neethling from Golden Arrow explains the plan to have about 60 electric buses on Cape Town's roads by Dec '25.Read More
[WATCH]: Welcome to South Ah! Mzansi express love for Trevor Noah's tourism ad
Tourism Minister Patricia de Lille and others praised the comedian's ad campaign on social media.Read More