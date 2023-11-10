Frequent visits to your grandparents can increase their life expectancy – study





John Maytham interviews Dr Hamish Foster, Clinical Research Fellow at The School of Health and Wellbeing at Glasgow University and one of the Head Researchers.

A decade-long study involving 458,000 UK adults in their fifties, sixties, and seventies has shown a strong link between regular visits from friends and family and increased life expectancy for the elderly.

It found that those who received visits at least once a month were found to be 39% less likely to die during the study's 13-year duration, compared to those who were never visited.

The study identified five key factors related to social connection:

Living alone

Feeling lonely

Having someone to confide in

Participating in group activities

Frequent visits

Unfortunately, the study showed that the lack of all five types of social interaction doubled the risk of death.

Foster notes that loneliness and social isolation are linked to various other health concerns.

For example, being lonely can affect ones immune system, and being socially isolated can lead to depression.

Both of these factors can affect ones risk of dying, but can also lead to other unhealthy behaviours such as smoking and drinking, which will also have an impact on their overall health, he adds.

Image copyright: galitskaya/123rf.com

If you do have elderly relatives, staying in touch and visiting them, it can have an impact it seems. Dr Hamish Foster, Clinical Research Fellow – School of Health and Wellbeing at Glasgow University

