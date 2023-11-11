Tyla and Musa Keys nominated for Grammy Awards
"No wayssssss!"
That is how singer-songwriter Tyla reacted on social media following the news of her Grammy nomination.
The 21-year-old has been nominated in the category 'Best African Music Performance' for her hit song, 'Water'.
'Water' became the first solo song by a South African musician to make it onto Billboard’s Hot 100 list since the late jazz singer Hugh Masekela 55 years ago.
Fellow local musician Musa Keys is nominated in the same category as Tyla.
Musa Keys is being recognised for his contribution to Davido's song, 'Unavailable'.
The other contenders in this category are ASAKE & Olamide, Burna Boy, and Ayra Starr.
The 66th Grammy Awards will take place on 4 February 2024 in Los Angeles.
Source : https://x.com/Tylauraa/status/1608143208189394946?s=20
