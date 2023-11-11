Steenhuisen warns against ANC-EFF coalition 'desperate to loot' Western Cape
CAPE TOWN - Democratic Alliance (DA) leader John Steenhuisen said the African National Congress (ANC) and the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) are “desperate” to get their hands on the Western Cape to loot the province.
Steenhuisen was addressing the DA’s Western Cape congress where the party was set to elect new provincial leadership on Saturday.
READ: Battle for DA Western Cape's top job between Madikizela and Simmers
Steenhuisen opened the provincial conference by warning party delegates how the Western Cape was being targeted by the ANC and the EFF.
He warned delegates that the Western Cape was the last province where there was anything left to steal, saying the party needed to maintain its position.
The DA leader said if they allow the ANC and the EFF to form a coalition with small parties like the Patriotic Alliance; the Western Cape would lose everything.
A vote for the DA is a vote “to rescue the whole of South Africa”, said Steenhuisen.
"Because under a coalition of corruption, under the ANC and EFF, the looting will start on day one. They cannot wait to get their hands on the cookie jar. Just look at a place like Ekurhuleni, where the DA was removed by this coalition of corruption...where the DA left behind a healthy budget surplus when the ANC and EFF doomsday coalition took over. Within a matter of weeks, they looted it all."
Steenhuisen added that the vote for the DA in Western Cape was also a vote for the party nationally, saying if it drags the ANC below 50% in three provinces this would equal a new national government.
