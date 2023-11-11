Streaming issues? Report here
702-weekend-breakfast-temporary-thumbnail-2023jpg 702-weekend-breakfast-temporary-thumbnail-2023jpg
Soulful Sundays
13:00 - 16:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Soulful Sundays with Nonn Botha
See full line-up
Soulful Sundays
13:00 - 16:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
WC police say alleged CPUT stabber under police guard in hospital The man, believed to be a student from the University of the Western Cape was arrested on Saturday over the stabbing of a CPUT fem... 12 November 2023 12:38 PM
AfriForum drops private prosecution case against EFF "Indeed, Standard Bank issued a formal apology to AfriForum for erroneously stating in an email to our lawyers that certain docume... 12 November 2023 12:12 PM
NUM calls on Sibanye-Stillwater to find alternatives instead of retrenchments The gold mine recently initiated a Section 189 process at its troubled Kloof 4 shaft, which has placed about 3,000 three thousand... 12 November 2023 9:01 AM
View all Local
DA calls for swift action following CPUT female stabbing In a video circulating on social media, a man can be seen stabbing the female student in the stomach, while she lay next to a pool... 12 November 2023 8:57 AM
Steenhuisen warns against ANC-EFF coalition 'desperate to loot' Western Cape John Steenhuisen warned congress delegates on Saturday that the Western Cape was the last province where there was anything left t... 11 November 2023 11:46 AM
SAJBD lodges application to ascertain details of Pandor, Hamas leader phone call On Wednesday, Pandor explained in Parliament that the call had been made at Hamas’ request - and she agreed to it to ascertain how... 10 November 2023 8:14 AM
View all Politics
Golden Arrow Bus Service to launch fleet of electric buses in CPT late 2025 Gideon Neethling from Golden Arrow explains the plan to have about 60 electric buses on Cape Town's roads by Dec '25. 10 November 2023 12:26 PM
New NSFAS funding model proposal expected before Cabinet by 2024 - Mashatile The funding scheme has recently been plagued by issues after its CEO was fired for irregular procurement, while students struggled... 10 November 2023 7:10 AM
Vida e caffè launches '100% South African' coffee blend The coffee shop chain wants to reignite the local coffee industry with this initiative, says CEO Darren Levy. 9 November 2023 9:39 PM
View all Business
'Motherhood can push you to your limits' - Do you have 'mom rage'? There are degrees of 'mom rage' - from mild irritation to complete total and utter overwhelm and feeling out of control where you... 12 November 2023 9:02 AM
More than 400 MILLION people have diabetes: ‘This number is growing rapidly' In South Africa, diabetes is the number one cause of death in women and the second in men. 11 November 2023 1:31 PM
FAST Heroes: The importance of teaching children about strokes & it’s symptoms The FAST Heroes organisation is on a mission to educate as many primary school children about what to do if someone experiences a... 11 November 2023 7:03 AM
View all Lifestyle
Cricket World Cup 2023: what it’ll take for South Africa to win Second-ranked South Africa is the only African team to make it to the semi-finals at the 2023 Cricket World Cup. 10 November 2023 5:24 PM
Football legend Dr Kaizer Motaung Snr inducted into the SA Hall of Fame Dr Kaizer Motaung Snr is a former football player, and the founder and chair of Kaizer Chiefs Football Club. 10 November 2023 3:01 PM
Erling Haaland asked for his shirt at half-time by Young Boys captain BSC Young Boys captain Mohamed Ali Camara approached the Manchester City striker before they headed into the tunnel at halftime. 10 November 2023 11:36 AM
View all Sport
Tyla and Musa Keys nominated for Grammy Awards Both musicians are nominated in the category, 'Best African Music Performance'. 11 November 2023 10:59 AM
[WATCH] Was Trevor Noah's R33 million deal to promote SA worth it? You decide... The ad has been praised by critics and viewers alike, being described as a "funny, insightful, and thought-provoking ad." 10 November 2023 2:58 PM
Bryan Adams’ ‘So Happy It Hurts’ tour opens in sold-out Pretoria this weekend Bryan Adams will perform at the SunBet Arena from 10 to 12 November. 10 November 2023 12:11 PM
View all Entertainment
'A lot of coverage on Israel-Hamas lacks maturity & introspection’ – Journalist The war in the middle east has been dominating news cycles, but how it is covered is rarely free from bias. 10 November 2023 2:29 PM
Gaza siege: International reaction exposes rift between West and Global South The question is: If the Global South is speaking this way on the issue, is the West listening? 10 November 2023 11:45 AM
How Saudi Arabia’s undisputed 2034 WC bid could tire Fifa’s human rights demands The fact that Saudi Arabia is on course to host football’s flagship event is no great surprise. 10 November 2023 10:51 AM
View all World
Renewal of AGOA (which gives exports duty-free access to US) not a done deal The US and 35 sub-Saharan African countries are currently meeting in Johannesburg for the 20th Agoa Forum. 2 November 2023 12:14 PM
Kenyan school beatings lead to death of at least 20 pupils A BBC Africa Eye investigation has revealed the deadly consequences of corporal punishment at schools in Kenya. 31 October 2023 3:57 PM
African universities starting strong with social impact global rankings Global university rankings now include social impact and African universities are off to a strong start. 27 October 2023 12:55 PM
View all Africa
Are the best people to lead organisations those with expertise in the business? 'A leading business expert shows why expertise really matters.' Ian Mann reviews 'Credible: The Power of Expert Leaders' by Amanda... 9 November 2023 7:35 PM
MANDY WIENER: Time to rethink VIP protection for politicians Taxpayers spend eyewatering amounts on now seemingly ineffective (and often excessively violent) VIP protection for politicians. 9 November 2023 6:31 AM
Why did so few brands plan for a Bok win, and keep the party going? She's sorely disappointed, says advertising fundi Zetu Damande. "As defending champions, I’d expect brands... to plan for the poss... 8 November 2023 9:08 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Politics

Steenhuisen warns against ANC-EFF coalition 'desperate to loot' Western Cape

11 November 2023 11:46 AM
by Babalo Ndenze
Tags:
John Steenhuisen
DA provincial congress
DA Western Cape
African National Congress (ANC)
Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF)

John Steenhuisen warned congress delegates on Saturday that the Western Cape was the last province where there was anything left to steal, stressing that the DA needed to maintain its position against an ANC-EFF coalition.

CAPE TOWN - Democratic Alliance (DA) leader John Steenhuisen said the African National Congress (ANC) and the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) are “desperate” to get their hands on the Western Cape to loot the province.

Steenhuisen was addressing the DA’s Western Cape congress where the party was set to elect new provincial leadership on Saturday.

READ: Battle for DA Western Cape's top job between Madikizela and Simmers

Steenhuisen opened the provincial conference by warning party delegates how the Western Cape was being targeted by the ANC and the EFF.

He warned delegates that the Western Cape was the last province where there was anything left to steal, saying the party needed to maintain its position.

The DA leader said if they allow the ANC and the EFF to form a coalition with small parties like the Patriotic Alliance; the Western Cape would lose everything.

A vote for the DA is a vote “to rescue the whole of South Africa”, said Steenhuisen.

"Because under a coalition of corruption, under the ANC and EFF, the looting will start on day one. They cannot wait to get their hands on the cookie jar. Just look at a place like Ekurhuleni, where the DA was removed by this coalition of corruption...where the DA left behind a healthy budget surplus when the ANC and EFF doomsday coalition took over. Within a matter of weeks, they looted it all."

Steenhuisen added that the vote for the DA in Western Cape was also a vote for the party nationally, saying if it drags the ANC below 50% in three provinces this would equal a new national government.


This article first appeared on EWN : Steenhuisen warns against ANC-EFF coalition 'desperate to loot' Western Cape




11 November 2023 11:46 AM
by Babalo Ndenze
Tags:
John Steenhuisen
DA provincial congress
DA Western Cape
African National Congress (ANC)
Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF)

More from Politics

The Cape Peninsula University of Technology (CPUT) campus in Bellville. Picture: Ntuthuzelo Nene/Eyewitness News

DA calls for swift action following CPUT female stabbing

12 November 2023 8:57 AM

In a video circulating on social media, a man can be seen stabbing the female student in the stomach, while she lay next to a pool of blood.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Naledi Pandor during a media briefing on 12 December 2022. Picture: @DIRCO_ZA/Twitter

SAJBD lodges application to ascertain details of Pandor, Hamas leader phone call

10 November 2023 8:14 AM

On Wednesday, Pandor explained in Parliament that the call had been made at Hamas’ request - and she agreed to it to ascertain how South Africa could get humanitarian aid into Gaza. 

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses the African Peace Initiative Mission in St Petersburg, Russia on 17 June 2023. Picture: @PresidencyZA/Twitter

Mashatile on Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala vindication: 'The law doesn't have eyes'

10 November 2023 7:39 AM

The deputy president was back before the National Assembly on Wednesday to face members of Parliament for the last time this year, where he was questioned about the criminal justice system.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula addressed a media briefing at the party's Luthuli House headquarters in Johannesburg on 5 July 2023. Picture: Jacques Nelles/Eyewitness News

UIF fraud allegations involving millions: ANC opens case after top brass linked

9 November 2023 10:30 AM

A businessman has in the public domain accused the ANC's top brass of soliciting a R500 million bribe from him through a R500 billion Unemployment Insurance Fund deal.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Naledi Pandor during a media briefing on 12 December 2022. Picture: @DIRCO_ZA/Twitter

Pandor explains October phone call to Hamas leader in Parliament

9 November 2023 8:03 AM

Department of International Relations and Cooperation Minister Naledi Pandor said Hamas had requested her to call its leader because international calls could not be made due to low bandwidth and other prohibitions at the time.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

King Charles III (L) and The President of the Republic of Kenya William Ruto (R) via The Conversation

King Charles III acknowledges colonial atrocities in Kenya. Now what?

8 November 2023 2:03 PM

King Charles III’s recent apology is not an isolated event, but a reflection of the progress Kenya has made in seeking redress.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

EFF leader Julius Malema addresses a media briefing in Marshalltown, Johannesburg on 5 December 2022. Picture: @EFFSouthAfrica/Twitter

'The ANC can't accept the idea that the EFF is outshining them' - Malema

8 November 2023 7:31 AM

The leader of the red berets said he was unbothered by comments made by some ANC members calling for the governing party to end its working relationship with the EFF.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Peter Teixeira, Midvaal Mayor. Picture: @PeterTeixeiraEM/X

[LISTEN] Q&A with Midvaal Mayor: ‘Improving bulk infrastructure is a priority'

7 November 2023 4:35 PM

Peter Teixeira was sworn in as Mayor of Midvaal in November 2021, which is one of the fastest-growing municipalities in Gauteng.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: ©alekstaurus/123rf.com

SA and Israel: New memorial park in the Jewish state highlights complex history

7 November 2023 3:28 PM

Israel and South Africa’s Jewish communities have a long and ambiguous history of entanglement with race politics.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

KZN Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube and the province's Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs MEC Siboniso Duma stand next to Springbok Eben Etzebeth during the rugby champions' four-day victory tour across South Africa. Picture: X/@kzngov

Duma's conduct during Boks' trophy tour causes tension between ANCWL, KZN ANC

7 November 2023 10:26 AM

According to the African National Congress Women's league, KwaZulu-Natal MEC Siboniso Duma has repeatedly undermined the authority and leadership of Premier Nomusa Dube -Ncube.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

NUM calls on Sibanye-Stillwater to find alternatives instead of retrenchments

Local

AfriForum drops private prosecution case against EFF

Local

WC police say alleged CPUT stabber under police guard in hospital

Local

EWN Highlights

CT pro-Palestine march: 'We stand for Palestinians' self-determination': Mbalula

12 November 2023 1:13 PM

Malema urges EFF members to run clean election campaign

12 November 2023 12:34 PM

DHA to release White Paper on Citizenship, Immigration and Refugee Protection

12 November 2023 11:46 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA