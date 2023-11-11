Gauteng Education calls on NGOs to help curb pupil suicides
JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Education Department has called on non-profit organisations (NGOs) to assist in handling the spike in pupil suicides in the province.
The department hosted the 2023 School Safety Indaba in Boksburg on Saturday, where it was looking at ways to make schools a safe environment for both pupils and staff.
It said there has been a concerning rise in the number of pupils taking their own lives in 2023.
Provincial Education MEC, Matome Chiloane said some of these pupils were at primary school.
"And some of these learners are as young as grade 5. A Grade five is an 11-year-old, I mean 11 years old. I have a 13-year-old and she knows nothing. And this is a serious matter this one," said Chiloane.
This article first appeared on EWN : Gauteng Education calls on NGOs to help curb pupil suicides
