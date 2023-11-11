At least 40 underground mine deaths since start of 2023 - NUM
JOHANNESBURG - The National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) said it had recorded at least 40 underground mine deaths since the start of 2023.
Hundreds of workers from the union on Saturday staged a march in Carletonville, West Rand over the high fatalities.
They handed over a memorandum of demands to Sibanye-Stillwater Mines, which the union said was the leading company with work-related deaths.
"Sibanye, how are you leading us, when we are covered with wounds?" - that was what the mineworkers sang throughout their march in Carletonville.
READ: NUM says weekend mass protest to highlight health risks in mining sector
NUM National Chairperson, Duncan Luvuno, said Saturday’s demonstration was organised to highlight the importance of worker safety underground.
“In Gauteng, here it is 17 fatalities in totality we are having. Hence, we are saying we cannot relax or just be quiet.
“Even now, it is festive season. They usually call it a silly season whereby people let their guards down, [which] means that the numbers will escalate and be more.”
The union said it was still engaging Sibanye-Stillwater management on its restructuring plans, which may lead to the retrenchment of at least 4,000 workers.
Workers from the NUM Free State Branch have made the drive up.' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 11, 2023
“We-Sibanye usilawula kanjani simanxeba nxeba, usilawula kanjani” loosely translated to ‘Sibanye, how are you leading us when we are covered with wounds’
TCG pic.twitter.com/Rs4CIIeoYB
This article first appeared on EWN : At least 40 underground mine deaths since start of 2023 - NUM
