The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
CT pro-Palestine march: 'We stand for Palestinians' self-determination': Mbalula

12 November 2023 11:13 AM
by Melikhaya Zagagana
Tags:
Israel Palestine conflict
Pro-Palestine protest
ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula

Speaking at a Pro-Palestine march in Cape Town on Saturday, the secretary general of the ANC praised the work of the government in putting pressure on the isolation of Israel.

CAPE TOWN - African National Congress (ANC) secretary general, Fikile Mbalula, said South Africa is on the side of the oppressed Palestinians and supports the demarching of Israel's ambassador to SA.

Mbalula was speaking at a Pro-Palestine march attended by many in Cape Town on Saturday.

Mbalula praised the work of government in putting pressure on the isolation of Israel.

"We want them to even add more pressure by closing down the embassy, that's what we want, because the events on the ground do not call for the recognition of the Zionist state of Israel - killing and bombing innocent children and people of Palestine."

Mbalula said for almost two months, the world's powerful countries have chosen silence against the genocide of Palestinians.

"We are on the side of the oppressed, as the African National Congress, we are on the side of the oppressed and it has been like that from Mandela to Ramaphosa. We stand for the self-determination of the Palestinian people."

Mbalula added that the ANC would not rest until the Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu is arrested.

"As marches grow across the world in one voice free Palestine condemning the genocide, calling for Netanyahu to be arrested. Let's stop the hypocrisy, let's advocate for a root-based approach, this is what we want."

Pro-Palestine march held in Cape Town on 11 November 2023. Picture: Eyewitness News/Melikhaya Zagagana
Pro-Palestine march held in Cape Town on 11 November 2023. Picture: Eyewitness News/Melikhaya Zagagana

Pro-Palestine march held in Cape Town on 11 November 2023. Picture: Eyewitness News/Melikhaya Zagagana

Meanwhile, march convener, Yunus Allie said South Africa must cut ties with Israel permanently.

"If you see what they are doing to our brothers and sisters, they are desecrating churches, mosques, children, and the elders. So, we need to come out to show that against this atrocity, this genocide, we can't allow this to carry on."


This article first appeared on EWN : CT pro-Palestine march: 'We stand for Palestinians' self-determination': Mbalula




