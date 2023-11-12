Here's how to navigate literal and financial storms in SA
Gugs Mhlungu was in conversation with certified financial planner, Paul Roelofse.
Weather-related incidents can have a huge impact on our finances as well as those unpredictable storms of life.
Safeguarding your finances is becoming increasingly important as we navigate South Africa's literal and metaphorical storms, says Roelofse.
He provides THREE crucial measures to protect yourself...
Secure comprehensive insurance coverage
-
Ensure your policies adequately protect against storm-related damages, including home, vehicle, and business insurance.
-
Regularly update policies to align with evolving risks and asset changes, opting for coverage that extends beyond property damage to encompass business interruptions and additional living expenses.
It's a hassle for most of us but we have to take responsibility to get into the terms and conditions of our policies.Paul Roelofse, certified financial planner
Establish emergency savings and contingency plans
-
Develop a contingency plan detailing essential expenses, alternative income sources, and strategies to reduce discretionary spending, empowering you to make informed decisions in emergencies.
-
Cultivate a savings fund covering three to six months’ living expenses, serving as a financial buffer during challenging times.
Having a contingency fund in place does give you that peace of mind, that safety net.Paul Roelofse, certified financial planner
Conduct regular financial health assessments
-
Periodically review budgets, investments, and overall financial strategies.
-
Seek guidance from a financial advisor.
You don't just set up a plan and then leave it and then see how it plays out. You have got to keep it updated and review it. Life changes. Is your plan adapting itself toward those changes?Paul Roelofse, certified financial planner
You can visit Roelofse’s blog for more financial tips.
Scroll up to listen to the full conversation.
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/thodonal/thodonal1806/thodonal180600308/103541713-symbol-of-family-protection-by-a-general-agent.jpg
More from Lifestyle
[WATCH] Stay in Pretoria or Ballito? Woman gives dramatic comparison
Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn shares some of the videos that went viral on social media.Read More
[WATCH] How to win this festive? Woman shares useful TIP to enjoy December
Have you started your 'Ke Dezemba Boss' mood already?Read More
Hackers hold WhatsApp numbers hostage for ransom, stay protected
Leon Hannibal, head of investigations at Wolfpack Information Risk talks about these type of cases that are on the rise.Read More
It's true... it's cool to be kind! 4 acts of kindness to sprinkle into your day
13 November = World Kindness Day! Choose to be kind with these four acts of kindness...Read More
'Motherhood can push you to your limits' - Do you have 'mom rage'?
There are degrees of 'mom rage' - from mild irritation to complete total and utter overwhelm and feeling out of control where you just feel like you've hit a wall.Read More
More than 400 MILLION people have diabetes: ‘This number is growing rapidly'
In South Africa, diabetes is the number one cause of death in women and the second in men.Read More
FAST Heroes: The importance of teaching children about strokes & it’s symptoms
The FAST Heroes organisation is on a mission to educate as many primary school children about what to do if someone experiences a stroke.Read More
Frequent visits to your grandparents can increase their life expectancy – study
The decade-long study found that those who received visits at least once a month were 39% less likely to die during the study.Read More
Tourists are returning to South Africa - what about loadshedding?
The sector will need to go green to deal with the country’s electricity crisis.Read More