Calm restored in CT after clash between Pro-Israel and Pro-Palestine groupings





CAPE TOWN - Calm has been restored following clashes between Pro-Palestine and Pro-Israel groups at the Sea Point Promenade on Sunday afternoon.

This takes place amid an ongoing Israel-Palestine war.

Pro-Israel supporters organised a march on Sunday afternoon.

Pro-Palestine supporters also held a march on Saturday, also in the Mother City.

On Sunday, clashes ensued between the two sides, who both held placards in support of either side.

A heavy police contingent was on site to manage the tensions, firing stun grenades and using water cannons in attempts to disperse the crowd.

Police also formed a human chain to try and separate the two groupings.

