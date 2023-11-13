Motsoaledi calls for overhaul of SA's misaligned immigration laws
JOHANNESBURG - Minister of Home Affairs Aaron Motsoaledi has called for an overhaul of immigration laws in the country to manage challenges in the sector.
Motsoaledi spoke during a media briefing in Pretoria on Sunday, about a White Paper on Citizenship, Immigration and Refugee Protection.
The paper has been published for public comment.
Motsoaledi said one of the challenges facing the country regarding immigration is that all the different regulations don't align with each other.
Among the recommendations made by the white paper is for the government to review the Border Management Authority Act to align with the Citizenship and Immigration Act.
Motsoaledi said all the laws were put in place at different times and created loopholes, as they don't align with each other.
Another recommendation is for South Africa to establish a register of people who have been granted citizenship in the country that will be presented to Parliament every year.
Motsoaledi said there's also a need to put in place mechanisms to monitor the influx of illegal immigrants in the country as Home Affairs can't account for illegal immigrants in the country.
This article first appeared on EWN : Motsoaledi calls for overhaul of SA's misaligned immigration laws
Source : @HomeAffairsSA/Twitter
