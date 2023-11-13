It's true... it's cool to be kind! 4 acts of kindness to sprinkle into your day
2023 marks 25 years of World Kindness Day, a global observance dedicated to promoting and celebrating acts of kindness.
But, what is kindness?
The experts say, it's the act of doing something to help someone else – particularly if it’s a selfless act performed without expectation of reciprocation.
Kindness day serves as a reminder of the positive impact that kindness can have on individuals, communities, and the world. It exists to encourage people to perform intentional acts of kindness and foster a culture of compassion and generosity because sometimes acts of kindness can make all the difference in someone's life.
Here's how to add little acts of kindness to your day...
Start small
Want to see kindness in action? Let somebody in, in traffic. If there’s someone waiting to join your lane from a slipway and there’s no traffic light controlling their movement, be the driver who stops to let them in when those before you ignored them - simple!
Teachable moments
Spreading kindness by being kind is a good start, but imagine the power we could harness if we taught kindness.
There’s no formal instruction for it, but every time we teach our children to share, consider the feelings of others or think about how their actions could impact other people’s lives, we ‘set them up’ for kindness.
Kindness has an impact on your actions – and considering that it can spread kindness further than you can imagine.
Stop and listen
Life is busy, loud, and sometimes out of control. Just stop and listen sometimes – that may be all that someone needs.
Be quiet, be still and be open to what someone wants to tell you. They may not want you to solve what you identify as their problem, they may just want to verbalise what they’re feeling. That may help them figure out their feelings or the simple act of putting their problem out into the world will release the intense pressure they’re under.
Share what you have
Giving is an amazing way to show kindness – whether it’s giving your time or your money to support causes that mean something to you.
One way to share is with the MySchool MyVillage MyPlanet program.
Their philosophy is to ‘Make Every Swipe Count’, where retail partners donate a percentage of our supporters’ purchases to their nominated beneficiary as they swipe their cards, at no cost to the supporter. It’s a way of making a difference without even trying. The people touched by the work of our 8 500+ beneficiaries see that difference in their lives, every day. Those swipes build classrooms, feed people, save, protect and rehabilitate animals in distress, educate tomorrow’s leaders and kindle hope into action, and setting the world alight with kindness.
If you can afford to give your time or money to educate, build, save or drive change, please do that too. There’s so much need in our country that every single kindness reverberates through entire communities.
Here's to the impact of kindness, compassion and generosity, today and everyday!
This article first appeared on KFM : It's true... it's cool to be kind! 4 acts of kindness to sprinkle into your day
Source : Photo: Pixabay.com
More from Lifestyle
[WATCH] Stay in Pretoria or Ballito? Woman gives dramatic comparison
Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn shares some of the videos that went viral on social media.Read More
[WATCH] How to win this festive? Woman shares useful TIP to enjoy December
Have you started your 'Ke Dezemba Boss' mood already?Read More
Hackers hold WhatsApp numbers hostage for ransom, stay protected
Leon Hannibal, head of investigations at Wolfpack Information Risk talks about these type of cases that are on the rise.Read More
Here's how to navigate literal and financial storms in SA
Weather-related incidents can have a huge impact on our finances as well as those unpredictable storms of life.Read More
'Motherhood can push you to your limits' - Do you have 'mom rage'?
There are degrees of 'mom rage' - from mild irritation to complete total and utter overwhelm and feeling out of control where you just feel like you've hit a wall.Read More
More than 400 MILLION people have diabetes: ‘This number is growing rapidly'
In South Africa, diabetes is the number one cause of death in women and the second in men.Read More
FAST Heroes: The importance of teaching children about strokes & it’s symptoms
The FAST Heroes organisation is on a mission to educate as many primary school children about what to do if someone experiences a stroke.Read More
Frequent visits to your grandparents can increase their life expectancy – study
The decade-long study found that those who received visits at least once a month were 39% less likely to die during the study.Read More
Tourists are returning to South Africa - what about loadshedding?
The sector will need to go green to deal with the country’s electricity crisis.Read More