Hackers hold WhatsApp numbers hostage for ransom, stay protected
An increasing number of people are finding that they have lost access to their WhatsApp accounts because they have been hijacked by criminals who demand a ransom to get it back.
Lester Kiewit speaks to Leon Hannibal, head of investigations at Wolfpack Information Risk about how criminals use WhatsApp numbers for ransom. Listen to how to stay safe below.
Hannibal says that transnational crime is on the rise and hijacking people's WhatsApp accounts for ransom is becoming a popular modus operandi as tech criminals operate in syndicates targeting less tech savvy individuals.
This is their job, it's basically a company that runs this as a service.Leon Hannibal, Head of Investigations - Wolfpack Information Risk
So, how is this possible?
Hannibal says these criminals use social engineering or targeted hacks to hack your account - all they need is your number.
Another way tech criminals can hack your account is through spyware specifically linked to your voicemail service. One way to stay protected is by changing your default password that you use to access your voicemail so the attacker can't use it while you're sleeping - yes, this is possible even if your phone is off says Hannibal.
If your WhatsApp account is hijacked, can you get it back?
Hannibal says you can get your account back by registering your number on WhatsApp - but if the hacker activated two-factor authentication, it makes it tricky.
But if hackers managed to shatter your two-factor authentication system, then you'll need to retrieve your account with an SMS code to sign them out. After that, you'll have to wait seven days before you can verify your account again.
As a general rule, don't accept, pass on pins or reply to requests for pin codes from unknown numbers.
Don't be lax about these things, protect your information and educate yourself about these things.Leon Hannibal, Head of Investigations - Wolfpack Information Risk
