[WATCH] Stay in Pretoria or Ballito? Woman gives dramatic comparison
A video comparing living in Pretoria (Gauteng) and Ballito (KwaZulu-Natal) is going viral.
A woman known as @Jess_baney made an insane comparison between growing up in Ballito and living in the capital city.
X (formerly Twitter) users questioned her comparison.
She claimed that drivers in Pretoria don't stop at a traffic stop, some mistake her as an Afrikaans-speaking woman, and it is always hot in the capital compared to Ballito.
She believes that living in Ballito, a lavish coastal area in KZN, is better than living in Pretoria.
Interesting 🤔 pic.twitter.com/VbEQcLMQyi' Mbali Mashinini (@mbalis_bakery) November 7, 2023
Scroll above to listen to what else is going viral.
More from Lifestyle
[WATCH] How to win this festive? Woman shares useful TIP to enjoy December
Have you started your 'Ke Dezemba Boss' mood already?Read More
Hackers hold WhatsApp numbers hostage for ransom, stay protected
Leon Hannibal, head of investigations at Wolfpack Information Risk talks about these type of cases that are on the rise.Read More
It's true... it's cool to be kind! 4 acts of kindness to sprinkle into your day
13 November = World Kindness Day! Choose to be kind with these four acts of kindness...Read More
Here's how to navigate literal and financial storms in SA
Weather-related incidents can have a huge impact on our finances as well as those unpredictable storms of life.Read More
'Motherhood can push you to your limits' - Do you have 'mom rage'?
There are degrees of 'mom rage' - from mild irritation to complete total and utter overwhelm and feeling out of control where you just feel like you've hit a wall.Read More
More than 400 MILLION people have diabetes: ‘This number is growing rapidly'
In South Africa, diabetes is the number one cause of death in women and the second in men.Read More
FAST Heroes: The importance of teaching children about strokes & it’s symptoms
The FAST Heroes organisation is on a mission to educate as many primary school children about what to do if someone experiences a stroke.Read More
Frequent visits to your grandparents can increase their life expectancy – study
The decade-long study found that those who received visits at least once a month were 39% less likely to die during the study.Read More
Tourists are returning to South Africa - what about loadshedding?
The sector will need to go green to deal with the country’s electricity crisis.Read More