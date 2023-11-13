Frank Ocean teases new music after almost four years
Yes, Frank Ocean released a teaser to Instagram on Wednesday, 8 November.
Fans were delighted at the drop since this is the singer-songwriter's latest work in almost four years.
In true Ocean style... the song seems to be about a cold lover who he keeps running back to (relatable - as always, Frank).
In the 55-second teaser, Frank sings...
Playin’ way more laid back than I did when I was my younger self. You would vent to me ’bout assumptions, but they were educated guesses. That’s why I keep spinning ya block, tryna see all your sides. And your heart’s been tangled in barbed wires.
Listen to the preview below.
🚨 NEW SOUND ALERT 🚨' Frank Ocean Daily (@TeamFrankDaily) November 9, 2023
(via blonded on Instagram Stories) pic.twitter.com/rXzffLELCk
While there's no official release date for Ocean's latest song, fans are hopeful that it'll be soon - whenever it comes, we’ll absolutely be bumping along to whatever new tunes the R'n'B crooner releases.
This article first appeared on KFM : Frank Ocean teases new music after almost four years
Source : https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Frank_Ocean_Coachella_2012_3.jpg
