Undersea volcano creates new Island: ‘whether it lasts is up to the ocean’
Clarence Ford speaks with Prof Raymond Cas, Volcanologist and Emeritus Professor at the School of Earth, Atmosphere & Environment, Monash University
Undersea volcanoes are far out of sight from the world we live in, but they have an impact here on the surface.
One of these impacts is the recent creation of a small island just off Iwo Jima in Japan.
The island is just 100 meters in diameter and roughly 20 meters above sea level at its highest point.
RELATED: [VIDEOS] Undersea eruption unleashes tsunami on Tonga, Aus evacuates Bondi Beach
However, since the volcanic eruptions stopped, the island has begun to shrink as it is easily washed away by waves.
It is a very small little island at the moment and whether or not it lasts is at the mercy of the ocean waves and currents.Prof Raymond Cas, Volcanologist
Cas says that this Island is made up of an extremely fragile materials and is prone to erosion.
Listen to the interview above for more.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Undersea volcano creates new Island: ‘whether it lasts is up to the ocean’
