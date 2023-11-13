Q&A with Emfuleni Mayor: ‘Slow progress cannot be equated to no progress at all'
Clement Manyathela speaks to Emfuleni Local Municipality Mayor, Sipho Radebe.
President Cyril Ramaphosa recently visited Emfuleni Local Municipality to address progress made in improving service delivery.
The municipality has been struggling to provide water, sanitation and electricity and was placed under partial administration for 18 months in 2021.
The residents of the municipality of course have a number of questions, which Radebe aims to answer.
What is happening with service delivery in Roshnee?
According to a resident, Roshnee has frequent power failures largely due to poor infrastructure.
Radebe says that there is a task team which has been elected to work with the municipality to address this issue.
He adds that the municipality is currently unable to purchase the new transformers needed to fix these substations, but they are engaging with Eskom.
Why are dustbins not being collected in Rust-Ter-Vaal?
A Rust-Ter-Vaal resident says that dustbins are no longer being collected in the area, turning every corner of the area into a dumping site.
The mayor says that the municipality has been unable to pay service providers for weekly waste collection, and they are working to get more trucks for refuse collection.
Once we see such, I know there will be an improvement.Sipho Radebe, Mayor of Emfuleni Local Municipality
Why are roads not being repaired?
Radebe says that the council is working with provincial government to refurbish or resurface roughly 40 new roads.
These are some of the things that are coming.Sipho Radebe, Mayor of Emfuleni Local Municipality
What will it take to restore the financial health of the municipality?
According to the mayor a number of areas will get prepaid meters to ensure residents pay for services.
In addition to this, he says they are working with treasury to ensure the Department of Finance is adequately prepared to manage the municipal funds.
One cannot shy against the plethora of challenges that we have as a municipality, but there are things where you can see improvement that is happening.Sipho Radebe, Mayor of Emfuleni Local Municipality
The slow progress can never be equated to no progress at all.Sipho Radebe, Mayor of Emfuleni Local Municipality
Listen to the interview above for more.
