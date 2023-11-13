'The cycle of poverty ends with this generation' – DA WC Leader Tertuis Simmers
Clarence Ford interviews Tertuis Simmers, newly elected Democratic Alliance (DA) Western Cape leader.
On Saturday, the infrastructure MEC was elected at the party’s provincial conference held in Cape Town.
Simmers says that his core focus is creating leadership needed for an empowered future.
On his to-do list is to deal with voter apathy, and more importantly, getting residents registered to vote.
Simmers adds that the DA has proven that their innovation and focus has reaped the benefits, as the Western Cape holds the title of lowest unemployment rate.
He believes that a private sector partnership will help grow job opportunities, the economy and close the gap between inequality.
It's important that the cycle of poverty and inequality ends with this generation, says the newly-appointed leader.
[JUST IN] Tertuis Simmers is the DA Western Cape's newly-elected provincial leader #DAWesternCapeCongress23 pic.twitter.com/E6obcwMdSS' Eyewitness News (@ewnupdates) November 11, 2023
Partnerships is the future to unlock and address those inequalities effectively and efficiently.Tertuis Simmers, Western Cape leader – Democratic Alliance
By unlocking ownership, we are unlocking opportunities for you to ensure that the cycle of poverty and the cycle of inequality ends with this generation.Tertuis Simmers, Western Cape leader – Democratic Alliance
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 'The cycle of poverty ends with this generation' – DA WC Leader Tertuis Simmers
