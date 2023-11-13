



A-list television chef, Gordon Ramsay took to Instagram on Sunday, 12 November to welcome the latest addition to their family - Jesse James Ramsay - three days before the 'Hell Kitchen' star's birthday.

This is Ramsay's sixth child with his wife, Tana Ramsay.

The pair have been married since 1996 and share Megan (25), twins Holly and Jack (23), Tilly (22) and four-year-old Oscar with.

Ramsay wouldn't be Ramsay without some blatant honesty - even in the announcement of his latest bundle of joy saying that "done" after Jesse James.

How cute is the latest Ramsay?

Fans have filled Ramsay's comments section with notes of congratulations.

Here's to growing families!

This article first appeared on KFM : Gordon Ramsay bakes up baby number 6 at 57 years old!