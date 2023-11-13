South Africans expected to spend R200bn this festive season
Clarence Ford interviews Shaheen Khan, Senior Lecturer in Commerce at Regent Business School.
As the year slowly comes to an end and we reflect on the year that was, many of us faced financial hardships in the form of numerous interest rate hikes, fuel price increases and rising costs in food.
Despite this, research predicts that South Africans are expected to spend over R200 billion this festive season.
Khan says that many consumers plan their purchases months in advance, whether it be for Christmas or Black Friday.
However, what's interesting is that instead of purchasing luxury items, consumers are buying essentials.
Khan adds that businesses need to become more social and understand the role of influencers in their marketing strategy, to better understand consumer behaviour.
Despite financial hardships that they've experienced, people are still spending.Shaheen Khan, Senior Lecturer in Commerce – Regent Business School
Businesses need to really understanding their consumer view point.Shaheen Khan, Senior Lecturer in Commerce – Regent Business School
