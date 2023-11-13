[LISTEN] Who is liable if your car gets damaged by a pothole?





Pippa Hudson interviews Kirstie Haslam, Specialist Personal Injury Attorney and Partner at DSC Attorneys.

South African motorists have increasingly been putting in insurance claims for the damage caused by potholes to their vehicles.

According to the South African National Roads Agency Limited, there are more than 25 million potholes on our roads, up from an estimated 15 million potholes in 2017.

It's believed that the increase is the result of inadequate road maintenance.

This is in addition to the recent heavy winter storms that caused even more damage in the Western Cape with many roads needing to be rebuilt as a result.

© marcbruxelle/123rf.com

RELATED: (WATCH) Gatvol South African spraypaints potholes (there are many) with 'ANC'

RELATED: Residents fixing potholes WILL be fined, warns Johannesburg Road Agency

RELATED: Correction! South Africa has potholes but NOT 25 million of them, says Sanral

So, who is responsible if you've hit a pothole and have been left with damages to your car?

While there's not an automatic right to sue, there is a statutory and common law duty on local and national government to maintain roads in a reasonably safe condition for road users and to provide warning signs when necessary, says Haslam.

She adds that officials have a duty to maintain their own observations to learn of hazardous situations without assistance or intervention from the public.

If you are able to prove that they have knowledge of the potholes but delayed acting on that knowledge, it 'compounds' the situation in terms of their liability.

People are becoming more aware that they may be able to sue local authority for damage like this as opposed to just bearing it themselves. Kirstie Haslam, Specialist Personal Injury Attorney and Partner – DSC Attorneys

If you're in a situation where you have been driving responsibly, had clear visibility but still hit a pothole, and believe that the government should be held responsible, Haslam suggests doing the following:

Contact a competent attorney who will help identify which local or national authority is responsible.

Give a notice of intention to sue within six months of the incident occurring.

Initiate a court action within the next two-and-a-half years.

That six-month period is vitally important. Kirstie Haslam, Specialist Personal Injury Attorney and Partner – DSC Attorneys

Primarily, without a question, the reason for the current state of the road is the inadequate road maintenance. Kirstie Haslam, Specialist Personal Injury Attorney and Partner – DSC Attorneys

It's very important to determine who the responsible party is in order to give the proper notice. Kirstie Haslam, Specialist Personal Injury Attorney and Partner – DSC Attorneys

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : [LISTEN] Who is liable if your car gets damaged by a pothole?